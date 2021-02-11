Editorial：Concern about price hikes over e-vouchers

The government announced in this year's budget the issuance of HK$5,000 electronic consumption vouchers to every Hong Kong resident in phases. After a preparation period of six months, the HK$2,000 first instalment of the consumption vouchers was formally dispensed last Sunday, involving a total of more than HK$10 billion of funds. The authorities have two policy goals in launching the electronic consumption vouchers — stimulating consumer spending and promoting e-payment. According to official figures, more than 6.5 million people have registered for the vouchers. To a certain extent, the roll-out of the CVS in Hong Kong is a large-scale social experiment.

Looking at the situation over the past few days, one can say preliminarily that the electronic consumption vouchers have had a certain effect in driving up general retail sales and boosting consumer spending. However, some netizens have also complained about overcharging by businesses. For example, a drugstore breached the terms and conditions by charging customers who paid via an Octopus card an extra handling fee. Octopus Cards Ltd has stopped providing service for the shop concerned after learning about the incident. As purchases made electronically can all be reviewed in the transaction records, a merchant's flagrant violation of the regulations by overcharging can be discovered by the customer easily. By comparison, the bigger concern for the general public is the act of price gouging by some businesses to profit from the disbursement of vouchers.

One of the possible drawbacks caused by the large-scale issuance of consumption vouchers is price hikes and thus inflationary pressure. Be it buying daily commodities, dining out or purchasing electronic products, many who have made purchases on the street in recent days share the feeling that some businesses have raised prices quietly. By giving out the consumption vouchers, the government aims not only to stimulate retail sales economically, but also to provide relief for the poor to help them make ends meet. Price increases can greatly reduce the benefits brought to people by the consumption vouchers. This must be closely watched by the authorities.

It will also take time to observe the CVS's effect on promoting e-payment in Hong Kong. Over the past few months, more than 28,000 merchants have accepted e-payment. But it is noteworthy that many of the service-fee waiving measures are only short-term arrangements. The authorities should discuss with payment service providers a long-term reduction of handling charges for small market vendors and small businesses while improving the coverage of online networks in wet markets. Only then will small merchants substantially benefit from the development of e-payment.

明報社評2021.08.04：電子支付求便民 趁券加價須關注

政府發放首期電子消費券，零售市道整體反應良好，惟亦出現一些亂象。有藥房向顧客徵收額外「服務費」，亦有市民投訴商戶乘機抬價，部分街市檔主則抱怨，消費券計劃無助生意，大商戶才是得益者。消費券刺激經濟的成效，視乎多項因素，常見弊病之一，是帶來通脹壓力，當局應密切留意情况，跟進與消費券相關的各種亂象。消費券計劃目標之一是推動電子支付，近月多了小商戶參與，一大原因是政府和支付商提供短期誘因鼓勵安裝，一旦優惠取消，有可能打回原形，當局推動電子支付，需要放眼長遠，持之以恆。

今年財政預算案，政府宣布分期向香港居民每人派發5000元電子消費券，經過半年籌備，第一期2000元消費券在剛過去的周日正式發放，涉及金額逾百億港元。當局推出電子消費券計劃，政策目標有二，包括振興市道和推動電子支付，官方資料顯示，登記領券者超過650萬人。這次香港推出消費券計劃，某程度是一次大型社會實驗。

觀乎過去數天的情况，電子消費券對於帶動整體零售市道、炒熱消費氣氛，初步看來似乎有一定作用，然而亦有網民投訴商戶濫收費用亂象，例如有藥房違反合約規定，向使用八達通付款的顧客收取額外手續費，八達通了解事件後，已終止向涉事商戶提供服務。電子消費有單據紀錄，商戶明目張膽違規濫收費用，容易被消費者發現。與之相比，普羅大眾更關心的，是部分商戶乘機坐地起價。

大規模發放消費券，其中一個可能衍生的弊端，是推高物價，帶來通脹壓力。最近不少人外出消費，無論購買日用品、光顧餐廳食肆以至電子產品，常有一種感覺，就是商戶悄悄加了價。政府派發消費券，除了振興市道的經濟作用，同時亦有濟貧紓困的民生作用，物價上升可令消費券惠民效果大打折扣，當局必須密切留意情况。

這次電子消費券計劃對促進本港電子支付的作用，同樣需要時間觀察。過去數月，多了逾2.8萬個商戶接受電子支付，然而值得留意的是，很多豁免收費措施僅屬短期安排。當局應與支付商探討，長遠減收街市小攤檔和小商戶的手續費，同時改善街市的網絡覆蓋情况，讓小商戶切實受惠於電子支付發展。

■Glossary 生字

irregularity : an activity or a practice that is not according to the usual rules, or not normal

relief : assistance, esp. in the form of food, clothing, or money, given to those in special need or difficulty

make ends meet : to earn just enough money to live on