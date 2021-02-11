Editorial : Getting vaccinated is a citizen's responsibility

For 56 days in a row, Hong Kong has registered no local cases of infection. Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that the target of zero local cases had been reached. The state of zero local cases is a necessary condition but not a sufficient condition for the reopening of the border between Hong Kong and the mainland. Thanks to the recent outbreak in Nanjing, confirmed cases have been discovered in many provinces, highlighting the transmissibility of the Delta variant. The mainland government may be more cautious in preventing imported cases in the future. It remains to be seen whether the pace of the reopening of the border between Hong Kong and the mainland will be affected by this. At this stage, what Hong Kong needs is to consolidate the outcomes of zero local cases and step up efforts to boost the inoculation rate. The general direction of the new measures announced by the Hong Kong government yesterday (August 2) is requiring more people to get vaccinated. Compared with the incentive-oriented measures previously, the new arrangement is relatively tough. All those who serve arrivals, including people working at the airport and quarantine hotels, must be vaccinated. In addition, all civil servants, staff of the Hospital Authority, employees of nursing homes, and teachers and staff at secondary schools, primary schools, kindergartens and special schools must also be vaccinated, otherwise they will have to get tested with their own money every two weeks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed the infection situations of some infection clusters in Massachusetts and found that 74% of the patients in more than 400 related cases had been vaccinated. The study also found that patients who have been vaccinated can carry the same amount of Delta virus as unvaccinated patients, meaning that they can also spread the virus. The pandemic situation is changing, and vaccine rollout strategies must also be constantly adjusted in response to the fight against the pandemic. For some time, the Hong Kong government kept stating that if the vaccination rate reached 70%, the pandemic restrictions could be gradually relaxed. Now it seems that such an idea was too optimistic. Government expert adviser Yuen Kwok-yung said earlier that a vaccination rate of 70% would not be enough, and a 90% rate or higher would be necessary. Some people feel that such a goal is too difficult, and it might not be necessary to achieve this level. However, judging from the latest situations in Europe and the US, it is better for everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves rather than rely on "herd immunity" to prevent the spread of the virus. If we want to coexist with the pandemic, fully return our lives to normal and reopen our borders, the vaccination rate may really need to be 80% to 90%.

Vaccination should not be made compulsory. The biggest reason is that only an extremely small number of people are really not suitable for vaccination. It is not that we have to take care of the "personal freedom of choice" of people. Recently, US officials and society have increasingly regarded vaccination as a citizen's responsibility. Hong Kong society's attitude towards COVID-19 vaccination must also be adjusted.

明報社評2021.08.03：打針成公民責任 「谷針」可效法歐美

政府公布建立抗疫屏障新措施，除了調整外防輸入策略，改以高中低風險劃分海外地區，另一重點是要求所有政府僱員、醫管局員工、院舍員工、中小學教職員必須接種新冠疫苗，否則要自費定期做病毒檢測，唯有特殊健康理由不能打針者，方可獲得檢測費資助。

香港連續56天沒有本地感染病例，行政長官林鄭月娥宣布，本地清零目標已達。疫情清零是香港與內地恢復通關的必要條件而非充分條件，最近南京爆疫，多省陸續發現確診病例，突顯Delta變種病毒的傳播力，內地在外防輸入方面，未來可能更趨謹慎，香港與內地通關步伐，會否因此受影響，仍得走着瞧，現階段香港需要的是鞏固清零成果，以及加緊「谷針」，提高疫苗接種率。港府昨天公布的新措施，大方向是要更多人打針，比起之前的誘因操作，新安排相對較為強硬，所有為抵港者服務的人，包括機場人員和檢疫酒店人員等，必須完成接種。另外，所有公務員、醫管局員工、安老及殘疾院舍員工，以及中、小、幼和特殊學校教職員，亦須接種疫苗，否則要每兩周自費檢測一次。

美國疾控中心分析過麻省一些群組感染情况，發現400多宗相關病例中，多達74%完成接種，研究還發現，已打針患者體內的Delta病毒量，可以跟未接種者一樣多，意味他們一樣能夠傳播病毒。疫情在變，疫苗施打策略亦須因應抗疫形勢，不斷調整。過去一段時間，港府多次表示，打針率達到七成，可以逐步放寬防疫措施，如今看來，這個想法似乎太過樂觀。政府專家顧問袁國勇早前表示，七成接種率不足夠，必須要有九成或以上，有些人覺得「難度太高」、「未必需要做到這地步」，可是觀乎近期歐美最新狀况，與其指望「群體免疫」阻止病毒傳播，不如盡可能人人打針保護自己，若要做到與疫共存、全面復常重開門戶，打針率可能真的要去到八九成。

疫苗接種不宜強制，最大原因是極小部分人身體狀况真的不適合打針，而不是為了照顧「個人自由選擇」。近期美國官方和民間輿論，已愈來愈將打針視為公民責任。香港社會看待新冠疫苗接種，心態亦須調整。

■Glossary 生字

register : if a measuring instrument registers an amount or something registers an amount on a measuring instrument, the instrument shows or records that amount

transmissibility : the quality or degree of being transmissible

arrival : a person or thing that comes to a place