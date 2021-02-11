Editorial：A third dose of vaccine against COVID-19 variants

China has long been taking stringent measures to prevent a rebound of cases. When it comes to the prevention of cases imported from abroad, however, situations have repeatedly cropped up. In late May, there was an outbreak of cases in Guangzhou, which was also caused by imported cases that resulted in infection at community level. Furthermore, as the cases were caused by the Delta variant, it remains uncertain today how the cases spread. The outbreak in Nanjing this time has laid bare some management loopholes, as Nanjing Airport did not handle domestic and international flights separately. Cleaners did not strictly disinfect themselves after handling international flights but went on to handle domestic flights. Moreover, the whole procedure was poorly monitored, and that caused the pandemic to go out of control.

Epidemiologists' recommendation is vaccination. According to the latest statistics from the mainland, 1.637 billion doses have been administered, and there are plans to expand the scope of vaccination to teenagers. However, there are two problems with vaccines' protection. First, inactivated vaccines are used on the mainland, and the Sinovac vaccine has only an efficacy rate of just around 60%. The departments involved have never told the public how many cases of infection are related to people who have already received two doses. Second, despite the common use of mRNA vaccines — which have higher efficacy rates than inactivated vaccines — in countries such as the UK, the US and some European countries and the very high vaccination rates in countries such as the UK and Israel, the vaccines have failed to achieve the claimed protection facing Delta and other variants. Furthermore, regardless of the type of vaccine, the efficacy rate will gradually decrease over time, and there are no ironclad conclusions about the duration of protection of different vaccines.

The vaccination policy on the mainland is lacking in transparency. At first, the programme was only launched in big cities and was never publicised. At present, in the face of the call for a third dose, the National Health Commission (NHC) has cited experts to say that there is no need for the general public who have been vaccinated to receive a booster jab within one year. As for elderly people with a weaker immune system, those who have to travel to a high-risk region for work and those who are in an industry that has a high risk of being exposed to COVID-19, research is still being conducted concerning whether they need to receive a booster jab and when such a vaccination programme should begin.

The NHC has yet to come up with scientific data to illustrate who should get the third dose and when should it be administered. This has inevitably led to scepticism about whether what it has said is delaying tactics given the vaccine production capacity. As for whether and when to administer the third dose, the NHC should be open and honest, increase transparency, and do a good job of explaining the situation as soon as possible to show that the need for a third dose does not mean that China-made vaccines are ineffective. It just shows that the COVID-19 variants are even more cunning.

明報社評 2021.08.02：外防輸入暴露多漏洞 速打第三針抗變種毒

南京機場爆發的新一波疫情已經擴散到15個省，並且形成多個源頭的散播，雖然總體感染個案暫時只有300左右，但國家還是嚴陣以待，除採取各種既定預案措施應對，還加碼封閉旅遊景點，以及阻止人員離開所在城市。

中國在內防反彈方面的措施一直十分嚴謹，惟在外防輸入方面，一再出現問題，5月底爆發廣州疫情也是輸入個案引致社區感染，而且是Delta變種病毒，傳播途徑至今仍未有確切結論。這次南京疫情，卻暴露出管理漏洞，南京機場將國內與國際航班混合處理，保潔員在清潔國際航班後沒有嚴格消毒又去處理國內航班，而且監督不到位，導致疫情一發不可收拾。

流行病學專家都建議接種疫苗，內地最新數據顯示，已經接種疫苗16.37億劑次，還準備擴大接種範圍到青少年。然而，疫苗的保護效果出現兩個問題，一是內地使用的滅活疫苗，科興的保護率只有六成左右，有關部門一直沒有公布目前受感染的個案中，有多少是已經接種兩劑疫苗的。二是即使英美和歐洲國家，普遍使用的是mRNA疫苗，這種疫苗的保護率比滅活疫苗高，而且英國及以色列等國的接種率十分高，但在面對Delta及其他變種病毒時，也未能做到所公布保護率的效能。而無論哪一種疫苗，保護率都會隨時間而逐步下降，目前也沒有確切的結論，說明不同疫苗的有效保護期限。

內地接種疫苗的政策並不透明，開始的時候只在大城市鋪開，從不宣傳。而目前在面對打第三針的呼聲，國家衛健委公布的有關專家說法：對接種疫苗的普通人群，一年內沒有必要加強接種，至於免疫力較弱的老年人，或者因工作需要去高風險地區，以及從事高暴露風險職業的人群，是否有必要接種加強針，以及什麼時間開展這項工作，目前正在研究中。

誰應打第三針、何時接種，國家衛健委並未提出科學數據說明，這就難免令人懷疑，有關說法還是根據疫苗的生產能力所得出的「緩兵之計」說辭。國家衛健委在是否及何時打第三針問題上，應該開誠布公，提高透明度，及早做好解釋工作，打第三針並非顯示國產的疫苗種類無效，而是變種疫苗更狡猾。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

be on your guard：to be very careful and prepared for sth difficult or dangerous

close off：to separate sth from other things or people so that they cannot go there

ironclad /ˈaɪənklæd/

so strong that it cannot be challenged or changed

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm