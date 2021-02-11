Editorial : Preventing cronyism in public funding for sports

The Tokyo Olympics opened last Friday (July 23), and exactly one week has passed. Many Hong Kong athletes have performed outstandingly to prove that they are not also-rans who simply wanted to take part in the event. They have the ability to compete for medals. As of yesterday (July 29), the Hong Kong team had won one gold and one silver. In this morning's (July 30) women's 100m freestyle final, the entire city will no doubt be concerned about whether Siobhan Haughey will pull off another success. In badminton and other events to be held later, the Hong Kong team will also have the opportunity to compete for medals. That Hong Kong athletes have clinched gold and silver medals and achieved such exciting results has brought unexpected joy to citizens.

The Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) is a sports organisation representing Hong Kong. It is responsible for organising and selecting Hong Kong athletes to participate in big international competitions and promoting sports development. There are dozens of member associations under the SF&OC. They receive a government subvention of hundreds of millions of dollars per year. The Chief Executive says that the authorities intend to increase the amount of annual funding to more than 500 million dollars in four years. The goal is to strengthen sports popularisation, train young athletes, promote participation at community level, provide team training at all levels, and engage in overseas exchanges and competitions. The funding of hundreds of millions of dollars a year is a fair amount of money. The government must ensure that taxpayers' money is used properly. The SF&OC and all National Sports Associations (NSAs) must also fulfil their responsibilities effectively and make good use of every bit of public funds and must not squander them.

Ten years have passed, but there is still a lack of progress in the development of Hong Kong football. A member of the local football sector has pointed out that there is no amelioration of the lack of training venues and low attendance at matches. The Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA), meanwhile, has seen a great expansion of its administrative structure and the addition of many high-paying key positions.

The government has invested more resources to support football development but to no avail. The continued decline in the number of attendees and the decline in ticket sponsorship revenues have made the HKFA increasingly dependent on government funding. According to a Director of Audit's Report, the HKFA generated nearly 75% of its revenues from government funding and sponsorship from sports organisations in the year 2017/18. Of course, the governance and financial irregularities of local sports organisations are by no means unique to the HKFA. The sluggish development of Hong Kong football is just one example. Besides investing more resources, the government must strengthen supervision and should not condone the way money is being frittered away and the cronyism in the small circles. It should demand that the SF&OC and all NSAs implement strict reforms to improve internal governance. The authorities need to monitor the use of public funds more actively and should not allow people to muddle through.

■Glossary

生字

gratifying : pleasing and giving satisfaction

constellation : a group of related ideas, things or people

pull off : if you pull off sth very difficult, you succeed in achieving it