Editorial：More resources needed to nurture HK's top athletes

After Hong Kong fencer Cheung Ka-long defeated a string of strong opponents in the individual men's foil fencing competition and won the gold medal in a remarkable feat, the whole city was jubilant. Two days later, there was another piece of good news. Swimmer Siobhan Haughey broke the Asian record in the women's 200m freestyle competition and won the silver medal, losing to the gold medallist by only a slight margin. Although the event was held during office hours in Hong Kong, many citizens watched the live broadcast in offices or large shopping malls, or at home, and cheered for Haughey. The athlete will compete in the 50m and 100m freestyle events later. We hope she will stay relaxed, go one better and strive hard for success.

International swimming competitions have long been dominated by developed countries in the West. Freestyle is one of the categories of swimming competition that put the greatest emphasis on physical strength. Historically, few Asian swimmers have been able to get a medal in Olympic freestyle events. As in many sports competitions, top swimmers must be trained since childhood. Haughey was trained in Hong Kong in primary and secondary school and reached world-class and Olympic levels as a grade A swimmer, thus qualifying for the Rio Olympics. She then pursued further studies in the US and continued to advance her swimming skills. That Haughey has won Hong Kong the first medal in an Olympic swimming event is attributable to her personal hard work, support from her family and her further training outside of Hong Kong. It also illustrates that as long as there are the favourable conditions, Hong Kong can also discover and nurture world-class swimmers.

From the perspective of international competition, swimming is an event that places a lot of emphasis on the allocation of resources. It is the traditional forte of the US and other Western developed countries. Since the end of the Cold War, Western swimmers have dominated the international swimming scene for a long time. Some people think that this is related to different physiques between races, but the allocation of resources may be a more critical factor. A few years ago, Goldman Sachs, a major investment bank, analysed the correlation between Olympic medals and GDP per capita and found that swimming was one of the five most money-oriented sports. In contemporary swimming competitions, swimmers need first-class ''hardware'' and ''software'' in addition to personal hard work and perseverance to improve their skills and speed. Apart from ideal venues and facilities, Western developed countries also use various kinds of high technology to help swimmers improve their movements and fitness. In contrast, developing countries lack even standard indoor swimming pools for competitions and cannot systematically nurture potential young players. It is also impossible for poorer families to afford to send their children abroad for competitions or further training frequently to gain experience. In recent years, excellent swimmers have repeatedly emerged in Hong Kong, which reflects the fact that the government's investment in ''hardware'' and ''software'' has indeed improved significantly. The government needs to think about how to make Hong Kong better in achieving greater success in different events.

