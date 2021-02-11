Editorial : Red lines set in first HKNSL conviction

On July 1 last year, the day after the HKNSL came formally into effect, Tong rode a motorcycle that displayed a flag bearing the Slogan. After riding through several districts on Hong Kong Island, he charged a police check line in Wan Chai and rammed three police officers down. The police charged him with incitement to secession and terrorist activities under the new law, making it the first HKNSL trial in Hong Kong. The latest High Court's ruling has laid down some legal red lines and criteria for these two offences.

One major point of dispute in Tong's case was whether the Slogan has any meaning of secession. As seen in the ruling, although the three judges did not rule out the possibility that different people might understand the Slogan differently, the Slogan did mean secession to at least some people given the particular circumstances of the case and the context. A defence expert also agreed that one possible meaning of the Slogan is "Hong Kong Independence". Therefore, the ruling maintains that when the defendant displayed the Slogan as he rode across Hong Kong Island that day, such a display of the Slogan was "capable of inciting" others to commit secession. Moreover, the defendant was clearly aware of this meaning of the Slogan and there was a screenshot in his mobile phone showing the "purple flag" that warns against breaching the HKNSL. Still, he went about displaying the flag everywhere, a proof that he intended to convey the secessionist meaning of the Slogan to others. Furthermore, the court also offers an explanation about the offence of terrorist activities — one of the main points is that serious violence against persons does not mean serious injuries caused to the persons. The defendant, in order to pursue his political agenda, posed a blatant and serious challenge to the police, a symbol of law and order. This could have already instilled a sense of fear in the law-abiding members of the public.

Strictly speaking, the court has only pointed out that the Slogan can contain the meaning of secession. Whether it is an offence to cite the Slogan depends on the particular circumstances, the context and the intention. One cannot make any sweeping generalisation. But at the same time, the precedent clearly shows that if one wants to express secessionist intentions through the Slogan, one may be arrested, charged and convicted. Even if one argues in court that it is only for expressing "other meanings", it may not be possible to avoid the criminal liability.

Over the years between the handover in 1997 and June 2019, the social atmosphere in Hong Kong was relaxed and there were not too many political taboos in the daily conversations of common people. Suddenly, there are now some legal red lines that regulate people's speech and acts. But after the anti-amendment storm, it is impossible for Hong Kong to return to the past.

明報社評2021.07.28：首宗國安案件定罪 法庭劃出紅線禁區

《港區國安法》首宗案件在高等法院裁決，被告唐英傑一項煽動分裂國家罪及一項恐怖活動罪成立。國安法涵蓋「四大罪行」，外界一直關注法律紅線所在。高院今次裁決，就「光時」口號是否帶有港獨含意，以及有關「煽動」及「恐怖活動」的犯罪元素等，作出界定及說明，作為判例具有指標意義，對日後執法司法將有重要影響。觀乎被告犯案當日街頭氛圍，有人為唐英傑所作所行「歡呼」，實際效果是推波助瀾，鼓勵他人挑戰國安法。殺君馬者道旁兒，唐英傑面對嚴重法律後果，對社會亦是一個深刻教訓。

去年7．1，即國安法正式生效翌日，唐英傑駕駛電單車，展示「光復香港，時代革命」旗幟，穿梭港島多區，其後在灣仔衝向警方防線，撞倒3名警員。警方引用國安法，控告唐英傑干犯煽動分裂國家罪及恐怖活動罪，成為本港首宗國安法案件。高院今次裁決，在這兩方面都劃下了一些法律界線及準則。

「光復香港，時代革命」是否帶有分裂國家之意，乃是唐案一個爭議點。觀乎裁決書，3名法官雖未排除不同人對「光時」有不同理解，惟放在案發社會時空及具體語境，這口號至少對一些人來說有分裂國家意思，辯方專家證人亦承認，「光時」其中一個可能意思是香港獨立，所以裁決認為，被告當日展示這句標語在港島游走，「能夠煽動」他人干犯分裂活動；被告明知「光時」有此含意，手機內亦有警告違反國安法的「紫旗」截圖，仍然四處展示相關旗幟，證明有傳遞分裂國家信息的意圖。另外，法庭亦就恐怖活動罪加以說明，重點之一是嚴重暴力行為不等於要有人嚴重受傷，被告為了政治主張，向作為法律治安象徵的警隊，作出故意及嚴重挑戰，已對守法公眾造成恐慌。

嚴格來說，法院只是指出「光時」這句口號可以帶有分裂國家的意思，引用「光時」口號會否觸犯法例，視乎具體情景、語境及意圖，無法一概而論，惟案例同時清楚表明，若有人欲以「光時」口號表達分裂意圖，有可能被捕、被控及定罪，即使庭上辯稱只想表達「其他意思」，亦未必可以避開刑責。

香港由九七回歸到2019年6月之前，社會氣氛一直寬鬆，一般人也不覺得說話有太多政治禁忌，現在忽然多了一些規範言行的法律紅線。可是香港經歷了反修例風暴，已無法回到從前。

■Glossary

生字

administration : the process or act of organising the way that sth is done

go about sth : to continue to do sth; to keep busy with sth

sweeping : too general and failing to think about or understand particular examples