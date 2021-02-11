Editorial：Edgar Cheung's gold medal fills Hong Kongers with pride

Cheung was defeated in the round of 16 at the last Olympic Games. In the following years, he went through ups and downs and reached the nadir of his career for more than a year. With his indomitable fighting spirit, he went step by step out of the bottom. In the men's foil team event at the FIE Fencing World Cup early last year, Cheung fought gallantly alongside his teammates, gained entry to an Olympic team event for the first time for Hong Kong and finally won a bronze medal. In the third-place play-off, performing superbly, he helped turn the tide twice for the Hong Kong team, claw back losses by adding 16 points and miraculously defeat the French team. More than a year later at the Tokyo Olympics, a dark horse, Cheung managed to win the gold in the foil singles. During the match he once again showed his psychological qualities including self-possession, calmness and an indomitable spirit. Knowing he had won the final, Cheung was thrilled to bits, as were his coaches and teammates and all Hong Kong citizens watching live.

Yesterday (July 26), Cheung, the world No 19 foil fencer, went from strength to strength and defeated formidable opponents one by one. In the round of 16, he fought Italy's Alessio Foconi, the world No 1 foil fencer. That looked like a David and Goliath contest. Cheung pulled a stunning upset with a 15–3 victory and got into the quarter-finals in the men's individual foil event. He already achieved the best result ever by a Hong Kong fencer. But the more gripping part was yet to come. Facing a 9–14 deficit in the quarter-finals, Cheung would be knocked out of the match if he lost one more point, but he was able to turn the tide and win by scoring six points in a row. Throughout the semi-final and the final, Cheung was brimming with confidence, defeating the Czech and Italian players. Hong Kong audiences were all amped up watching the matches and applauded Cheung's brilliant performance.

From dragging himself out of the trough to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat multiple times in international competitions, Cheung's winning of an Olympic gold is a stimulating and very inspirational story in itself. After the match, he said that he once had doubts about his abilities. Thanks to the encouragement and assistance from his coach, he adjusted his mindset gradually. He realised that one must persist in doing things and should not wave the white flag easily. Driven to despair at one time in the quarter-finals, eventually, he could calm himself down in time and play catch up by scoring touches one after another with his foil. He did so with the belief that one must never give up. Surely one cannot succeed by merely indulging oneself in belief or castles in the air. One should also start out on the right path, adopt a feasible and effective method and improve oneself persistently. As the Tokyo Olympics were postponed for one year due to COVID, which affected the way many athletes conducted their training worldwide, the Hong Kong foil team could not improve their performance through international competitions as usual. However, the members did not slack off. Not only did they organise more in-team friendlies for practice, they also found a world-class fitness coach to help them get fitter and attain higher levels of concentration. Cheung's gold medal has been a shot in the arm for the Hong Kong foil team to achieve success in the upcoming matches. It should also boost the Hong Kong team's overall morale.

明報社評 2021.07.27：劍擊摘金香港之光 永不言棄鬥志可嘉

東京奧運港將創佳績，劍擊代表張家朗愈戰愈勇，摘下花劍個人賽金牌。這是回歸後香港首面奧運金牌，也是自1996年「風之后」李麗珊後，再有香港選手贏得奧運金牌。

上屆奧運張家朗16強止步，之後數年，張家朗的劍擊比賽生涯，歷經高低起伏，試過陷入一年多的低潮，全憑堅韌不拔的鬥志，一步一步走出谷底。去年初的男子花劍世界盃，張家朗與一眾隊友並肩奮戰，首度取得奧運團體賽入場券，最終還贏得一面銅牌，季軍戰中，張家朗兩度為港隊力挽狂瀾，劣勢下力追16分，奇蹟反勝法國隊，表現神勇。一年多後的東奧，張家朗以黑馬姿態，勇奪花劍個人賽金牌，比賽過程中再一次展示沉着冷靜、永不言棄的心理素質，金牌戰勝出一刻激動萬分的，除了張家朗及其教練和隊友，還有正在觀看電視直播的全港市民。

世界排名第19的張家朗，在昨天的賽事中遇強愈強，屢挫勁敵。他在16強越級挑戰「世界排名一哥」、代表意大利的霍高尼，爆冷以15：3大勝，躋身奧運男子花劍個人賽8強，本來已是香港選手歷來最佳成績，然而更加扣人心弦的賽事還在後頭。張家朗在8強戰一度落後9：14，多輸1分便要出局，卻能連取6分反勝。之後的4強賽和金牌戰，張家朗更顯得信心十足，先後擊敗捷克及意大利選手，全港觀眾看得熱血沸騰，無不為張家朗的精彩表現喝彩。

由走出低潮到一再在國際賽事絕地反勝，張家朗奧運摘金，本身就是一個振奮人心、非常勵志的故事，賽後他亦談到，曾經懷疑自己的能力，有賴教練鼓勵和協助，逐步調整心態，明白做事要堅持，不要輕易放棄，8強戰一度陷入絕境，最終能夠及時收拾急躁心情，一劍一劍追回來，就是本着「不要放棄」信念而做到。當然，成功不能光靠信念或空想，還要找對路徑，以可行有效方法，不斷努力自我提升。疫下東奧延期一年，影響世界各地不少運動員的訓練部署，本港花劍代表隊員無法一如往常透過國際賽提升狀態，然而眾將並無鬆懈，除了多作隊內友賽練習，還找來世界一流體能教練，提升體能和集中力。張家朗摘金，為稍後的花劍團體賽爭取佳績注入強心針，相信也鼓舞了港隊上下整體士氣。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

gusto /ˈɡʌstəʊ/

enthusiasm and energy in doing sth

David and Goliath /ˌdeɪvɪd ən ɡəˈlaɪəθ/

used to describe a situation in which a small or weak person or organisation tries to defeat another much larger or stronger opponent

slack off /slæk/

to do sth more slowly or with less energy than before

