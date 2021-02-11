Editorial : Flooding disaster in Henan exposes multiple inadequacies

In all fairness, a natural disaster was indeed the main cause of the floods in Henan. While it is an exaggeration to say that the torrential rain was a "once-in-a-thousand-years" event, it is true that the rainfall was unusually concentrated in a particular region. From 17th July to 20th July, total rainfall in Zhengzhou over three days was 617 mm, while the city's average annual rainfall is 640 mm. In other words, there was a year's worth of rainfall within just three days. Between 4pm and 5pm on 20th July, in particular, the rainfall reached 202 mm within one hour. No "sponge city" can withstand such extraordinary torrential rain.

Though a massive natural disaster, it also has a substantial man-made component. Zhengzhou is a new first-tier city on the mainland and a model city of a populous province. However, the two places with the most casualties are a Line 5 Subway train and the Jingguang North Road Tunnel, both of which are public transportation facilities. The municipal authorities' insufficient advance warnings and untimely rescue operations after the disaster are to blame for the tragedy.

According to reports, Zhengzhou's meteorological observatory issued a rainstorm red alert at 4:01 pm on 20th July, and the flood control emergency response was upgraded from Level 2 to Level 1 at 5 pm. However, the relevant departments did not shut down the subway system or close the roads. According to Zhengzhou's subway operator, at least six stations on multiple lines of the Metro were closed due to the backflow of rainwater between 5 pm and 6 pm, but the train services were not suspended. The subway flooding occurred at least an hour and a half before the accident on Line 5. In other words, the flooding of the carriage did not happen suddenly. But it was not until more than 500 passengers were caught up in the flooding in the carriage for more than an hour that rescuers arrived. The tragedy resulted in 13 deaths and 5 injuries. Similarly, in the tragedy of the Jingguang North Road Tunnel, the authorities neither closed the road nor issued an alert. As a result, more than 200 vehicles were trapped and immersed in water. Had a driver not organised a self-rescue operation in time, there would have been great casualties. Furthermore, it took three days to pump out all the water from the tunnel, and there was a mountain of car wreckage at the scene. No wonder netizens have questioned the official figure of only four dead bodies.

Subways and expressways are the main public transportation facilities for citizens. People cannot help but ask whether the victims could have been prevented from being trapped had the authorities issued early warnings and suspended work and classes. If rescue operations had been timely and decisive, could casualties have been avoided or at least reduced? Meanwhile, the disaster has also exposed a citywide lack of awareness of disaster prevention and emergency response. It is of the utmost importance to strengthen the education of people on how to escape and give first aids in the event of disasters such as earthquakes, fires, and floods.Today there is no need to doubt whether "climate change causes climate disasters". The question is simply the extent of the impact. For mankind, it is no longer enough to be prepared for danger in times of peace. It is necessary to act now to mitigate climate change and be prepared for the disasters it might bring.

明報社評2021.07.26：河南雨災驚心動魄 極端天氣禍及全球

截至昨日，罕見的特大暴雨在河南省已經造成63人死亡、5人失蹤，其中以省會鄭州的死亡人數最多，充分暴露這座「新一線城市」政府在城市管理、應急預警、救援反應等諸多方面，都不合格，而市民的災難意識和避險教育，亦待加強。

平情而論，今次河南洪水，天災是主因，說暴雨「千年一遇」未免誇張，但雨量異乎尋常地集中，確是事實。從17日至20日，鄭州市3天降雨量合共617毫米，而該市每年平均降雨量為640毫米，換言之，3天落了以往一年的雨量，其中在20日下午4時至5時，一小時內降雨量就達202毫米。這種超常的豪雨侵襲，任何「海綿城市」都難以抵受得住。

天災固然嚴重，人禍也不輕。作為內地新一線城市、人口大省的首善之區，人命傷亡最重的兩處地點，一是地鐵五號線列車，一是京廣快速路地下隧道，都乃公共交通設施，市政當局事先預警不足，事後搶救不及時，對慘劇的釀成難辭其咎。

據報道，鄭州市氣象台在20日下午4時01分發布了暴雨紅色預警，5時起將防汛應急響應由二級升至一級。但有關部門既未關停地鐵，亦未封路。據鄭州地鐵聲稱，當日5時至6時一小時內，地鐵多條線路至少6個站點因雨水倒灌關閉，但列車卻未有停開。地鐵水浸在五號線發生事故前至少個半小時就已經發生，換言之，水淹車廂並非突如其來。但直到500多名乘客在車廂被淹水個多小時後，救援人員才趕到，結果造成13死5傷的慘劇。京廣路隧道的慘劇亦是如此，當局既未封路，亦未發出警報，結果導致200多車輛受阻浸泡，若不是有司機及時組織自救逃生，死傷料必枕藉，而隧道內的積水3日後才抽乾，現場汽車殘骸堆積如山，以致網民質疑只有4具屍體的官方公布數字。

地鐵和快速路，都是市民出行的主要公共交通設施，人們不禁要問，如果有關方面及早預警，停工停課，是否可以避免民眾受困？如果救援及時果斷，是否可以避免或至少減輕傷亡？此外，今次雨災也暴露全民防災應急意識的欠缺，加強對民眾遇到地震、火災、水災的逃生方式和急救知識教育，也至關重要。時至今日，已毋須懷疑「氣候變化是否造成氣象災害」，問題只是這種影響程度有多大。對人類來說，居安思危已經不夠，需要對減緩氣候變化坐言起行，對其災害嚴陣以待。

■Glossary 生字

inadequacy : the state of not being enough or good enough

tier : one of several levels in an organisation or a system

citywide : over or in all parts of a city