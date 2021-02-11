Editorial : Heavy sentences handed down to 7.21 attackers

So far, the police have arrested 63 people for the Yuen Long attacks, including 48 people who were dressed in white that night and 15 who were not. The trial that ended yesterday (July 22), in which there were eight defendants, was the first case that had been heard about the attacks and the first for which sentences had been meted out. The judge of the District Court found the first defendant not guilty on the grounds that his appearance clearly did not match the person in the footage. The remaining seven were sentenced to prison for crimes such as rioting and wounding with intent. One defendant accused of orchestrating the attacks on the scene was sentenced to seven years in prison. Given the fact that a District Court can only hand down a prison term of a maximum of seven years, the sentence was already the heaviest the judge could have meted out. Some people inside and outside the court were dissatisfied with the ruling and verbally abused the judge.

The 7.21 Yuen Long attacks were, in nature, acts of collective vigilantism. If someone feels that the peace of their homes is being disrupted and threatened, they can ask the police for help rather than carry arms, join each other and go to an MTR station to launch a pre-emptive attack on people of different political views. As innocent passers-by were also attacked, the attacks were not self-defence at all. It is even more unacceptable to justify such acts of vigilantism and violence on the pretext of the "defence of their homes".

The anti-amendment storm has left many scars in society. Supporters of different camps have different emphases on different scars. However, it is undeniable that for many citizens, the 7.21 attacks still rankle, and the reason is not only the horror of the scene of collective vigilantism, but also the performance of the police. During the 7.21 attacks, the police did not send officers on time to keep the situation under control. The handling was controversial and has even aroused doubts about collusion between the police and organised crime. A report by the Independent Police Complaints Council says that the police failed to collate intelligence in time, missed many golden opportunities to handle the event, and maintained no presence during all the attacks, which inevitably resulted in the public's distrust and condemnation and encouraged all kinds of speculation. The police have kept saying that the majority of police officers were on Hong Kong Island that night to cope with demonstrators' storming of the Liaison Office, and that when the Yuen Long attacks occurred, the 999 Console was paralysed by tens of thousands of calls, hence the slow response. However, today, the police still have not told the public about the specific manpower deployment that night.

The 7.21 attacks dealt a fatal blow to the relationship between the police and the public. The relationship has never really recovered. During the trial, the prosecution did not summon any police officers to appear in court, which did not help the public understand further how the police handled the situation that night. The Commissioner of Police, Siu Chak-yee, said recently that the incident was still preying on many people's minds, agreeing that the operation that night had fallen short of the expectations of some citizens. He said that the police had conducted a review and made improvements, calling on the public to "look forward". However, as there are still so many unknowns concerning the incident, the public do not feel a sense of closure. Even if they are willing to "look forward", it will be difficult for them to get rid of the chip on the shoulder.

明報社評2021.07.23：7．21施襲者重判 社會創傷未撫平

前年7．21元朗襲擊事件，其中7名涉案「白衣人」暴動罪成，分別判囚3年半至7年，是迄今判刑最重的反修例風暴案件。

元朗襲擊事件中，警方至今拘捕了63人，包括48名「白衣人」及15名「非白衣人」，今次是首宗交予法院審訊並定罪量刑的相關案件，涉及8名被告。區域法院主審法官以「外貌明顯不符片段中人」為由，判首被告無罪，其餘7人皆因干犯暴動及有意圖而傷人等罪行判囚，涉嫌在場指揮襲擊的其中一名被告更被判監7年，鑑於區域法院最多只能對被告判囚7年，有關量刑實際已是主審法官能夠判處的最高刑罰，法庭內外有人不滿裁決，辱罵法官。

7．21元朗襲擊，本質是集體行私刑，若有人覺得家園安寧受滋擾威脅，大可求助警方，而不是聚眾持械，前往車站「主動出擊」，追打不同政見者，連剛巧路過的無辜者亦被殃及，這根本不是自衛，更不能以「保衛家園」去合理化私刑暴力。

反修例風暴在社會劃下很多傷痕，不同陣營支持者對不同傷疤，有不同側重，惟無可否認是，在很多市民心中，7．21襲擊是一根扎得很深的刺，原因不獨是集體私刑場面之駭人，還有警方的表現。7．21襲擊，警方遲遲未有派人控制場面，處理備受爭議，甚至惹來「警黑勾結」的質疑，監警會報告認為，警方沒及時整理情報、錯失不少處理事件的良機，幾輪襲擊都未見警方到場，難免招致市民的不信任和譴責，助長各種揣測。警方一直的說法，是當日大部分警力集中在港島，應付示威者衝擊中聯辦，元朗襲擊發生時，999控制台因為數以萬計報警電話打入而癱瘓，導致應變遲緩，然而時至今天，警方仍然未有公開說清楚當時的具體人力部署。

7．21襲擊對警民關係造成了致命打擊，從未真正復元，今次審訊，控方未有傳召警員出庭，無助外界進一步了解當日警方的處理。警務處長蕭澤頤日前表示，相信許多人對事件仍耿耿於懷，認同當日行動與一些市民的期望有落差，警方已作檢討改善，呼籲外界「向前看」，只是事件尚有這麼多不明不白之處，人們未能釋懷，即使願意「向前看」，也很難拔走心中刺。

■Glossary 生字

pre-emptive : a pre-emptive action is done to prevent sth from happening, esp. sth that will harm you

rankle : if sth such as an event or a remark rankles,it makes you feel angry or upset for a long time

a chip on one's shoulder : an angry attitude from sb who feels they have been treated unfairly