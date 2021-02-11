Editorial：Hong Kong needs reform amid mass exodus

From the anti-amendment storm two years ago, to the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL) last year, to the revision of the electoral system at the beginning of this year, there have been drastic changes to situations at home and abroad. What remains unchanged is the social divide and the antagonism between the ''yellow camp'' and the ''blue camp''. While one side sees hope in a certain matter, the other often feels powerless and helpless. The implementation of the HKNSL is regarded by some as an anchor of stability, and they expect that the chaos in Hong Kong will end, and times of peace and prosperity will begin. Some people, however, believe that the implementation of the law marked ''the overnight destruction of democracy and freedom'', and they are disillusioned and in despair. The British government announced that it would provide migrants from Hong Kong holding a BN(O) passport with a pathway to British citizenship. The programme was launched in late January this year. In the first quarter of the year, more than 34,000 applications were made, and 5,600 visas were approved. The UK also had a short-term special arrangement called ''LOTR'', which allowed Hong Kongers whose applications for a BN(O) visa had not been approved to have temporary leave for entering the UK. As the arrangement expired on Monday, Hong Kong people intending to move to the UK ''hopped on the last train'' in droves. Long queues appeared at check-in counters for departure for the UK at Chek Lap Kok Airport. As relatives and friends reluctantly bade farewell to each other, a sense of sadness pervaded the restricted area outside the departure gate.

The HKNSL was implemented one year ago. It has had a huge impact on Hong Kong's political ecology and social sentiments. Over the past 10 years, Hong Kong's society has become excessively politicised, and campuses and the media have become important battlegrounds for ideological struggles. Now the political environment has changed drastically, and the boundaries are being redrawn. Some people in these sectors feel the pressure and intend to leave. Some have shifted to a different sector, while some have left Hong Kong. The education sector is a sector that has been relatively more affected. The situation has to be given proper regard. The economic and financial sectors, in contrast, have not been affected too much. Total deposits in Hong Kong's banking system have increased by 5.6% compared with the previous year. No large outflow of funds has been seen. The amount of money raised by new shares has increased by 50%. The theory that ''the wave of migration will trigger the collapse of the property market'' is a far cry from the reality that property prices are set to reach new heights.

A local scholar has found that, unlike the older group, young people born and raised in Hong Kong under the age of 30 who want to emigrate are not as motivated by political factors as imagined. It is the local employment environment, commodity prices and property prices instead that are more important factors that they take into consideration. The authorities must provide young people with a broader stage for employment and entrepreneurship and allow them the opportunity to chase their dreams. Starting a new life abroad is not easy. Returnees of the previous generation have a deep understanding of this. Political preferences prevail among leavers of this generation. It is impossible to say whether they will consider returning to Hong Kong in the future. However, if the Hong Kong government does not try to solve the deep-seated conflicts in society and rebuild upward social mobility, young people's desire to leave the city will only grow increasingly intense.

明報社評 2021.07.21：移民者眾離愁多 改革積弊助留人

近期不少人移民離開香港，機場處處離愁別緒。過去兩年，香港內外形勢遭逢巨變，政治範式已然轉變，有人覺得社會氣氛令人窒息，對前景灰心失望。

由兩年前的反修例風暴、去年的《港區國安法》，再到今年初的選舉制度修改，香港內外環境遽變，不變是社會撕裂依然嚴重，黃藍對立依舊，同一件事情，一方看到希望，另一方往往感到無力無助。港區國安法實施，有人視為「定海神針」，香港可望「由亂轉治」，有人認為「民主自由毁於一旦」，灰心絕望。英國宣布為BNO港人提供移民入籍途徑，計劃今年1月底啟動，首季有逾3.4萬人申請，5600個簽證獲批，另外英方還有所謂「LOTR」的短期特殊安排，尚未獲發BNO簽證的港人，可於入境時申請過渡准許證。有關安排本周一屆滿，一些有意移民英國的港人，紛紛「趕搭尾班車」，赤鱲角機場辦理登機手續赴英的櫃位出現長長人龍，親友依依不捨道別，禁區閘外一片離愁。

港區國安法實施一年，對香港政治生態及社會人心帶來很大震撼。過去10年，香港社會泛政治化，校園、傳媒成為意識形態鬥爭重地，現在政治環境劇變，界線面臨重劃，業界部分人感到壓力，萌生去意，有人轉行有人移民，教育界是其中一個較受影響的界別，情况需要正視。相比之下，經濟金融層面所受影響未算太大。香港銀行體系總存款較之前一年增加5.6%，未見資金大舉外流，新股集資額更上升了50%，所謂「移民潮觸發樓市崩潰」的預言，跟樓價破頂在即的現實，更是差天共地。

本港學者研究發現，有別於較年長的一群，30歲以下土生土長港青想移民，政治因素未如想像般大，本地就業環境、物價和樓價等，反而是影響他們考慮的重要因素。當局必須讓青年有廣闊就業創業舞台，有機會追逐自己的夢想。移民外國生活並不容易，上一輩回流港人有深刻體會，這一輩港人移民，大多懷着強烈政治好惡情緒而走，未來會否考慮回流，現在無法斷言，可是港府若不設法解決社會深層矛盾、重建社會向上流動階梯，年輕人的離心，必定愈來愈大。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

parting /ˈpɑːtɪŋ/

the act or occasion of leaving a person or place

paradigm /ˈpærədaɪm/

a very clear or typical example of sth

prosperity /prɒˈsperəti/

the state of being successful, esp. in making money

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm