Editorial：Xi Jinping's speech lays out China's attempt to reshape the global order

Xi made four ''solemn declarations'' to the world, and put forward nine expositions based on ''learning from history and creating a future''. To put it simply, the four so-called ''solemn declarations'' are that the Chinese nation will no longer be at the mercy of others or be bullied by others, that socialism can save and rejuvenate the nation, that reform and opening up is the key to the nation's destiny, and that national rejuvenation has become an irreversible historical process. As for the nine expositions of ''creating a future'', apart from the unswerving adherence to socialism with Chinese characteristics and party leadership, they also include the strict governance of the party, the strengthening of the unity of the people, the acceleration of the building of stronger armed forces through science and technology, and the continued facilitation of the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The CCP has set the ''Two Centenaries'' goals, the second of which is to build a fully modern socialist power. This would transform China from a developing country into a developed country. On the Chinese nation's path to national rejuvenation, corruption is the biggest threat. The strict governance of the party and the uniting of the people are aimed at tackling internal resistance. The strengthening of the armed forces through science and technology and the promotion of the building of a community with a shared future for mankind are aimed at tackling the situation outside China.

Xi Jinping stated that the Chinese people ''will never allow any external forces to bully, oppress, or enslave them'', saying that ''whoever arrogantly dares entertain the idea of doing these things will surely have their heads broken and bleeding in front of the great steel wall built by the flesh and blood of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people''. Xi also said that any attempts to drive a wedge between the CCP and the people ''will never succeed''. Such tough rhetoric has to do with China's century-long weakness. It is also a stern warning to external forces trying to obstruct China's rejuvenation.

In recent years, China's diplomacy has ceased to be about ''hiding its strengths and biding its time''. It has instead become increasingly aggressive and assertive. Not only does China refuse to listen to the US and other countries preaching at it, but it has also dredged up the past of these countries. Such an approach is regarded by some as unwise or even a step backward to the ''anti-US imperialism'' rhetoric of Mao Zedong's era. Recently, China and the US have crossed swords in different international diplomatic arenas. A situation that has occurred frequently is the US putting pressure on China together with allies and China lining up another bunch of countries to refute the US's claims and even speak ill of the US. China's Belt and Road Initiative is an attempt to encourage different parts of the country to build different economic circles or zones with their neighbouring countries or even remote countries so that they will no longer rely on a global order led by the West. It is, in fact, a reshaping of economic globalisation.

明報社評 2021.07.02：開創未來安內攘外 中國重塑國際秩序

中共百年黨慶，總書記習近平在北京天安門發表演說，強調「以史為鑑，開創未來」，向全面建成社會主義現代化強國邁進。習近平的演說，強調不允外來勢力欺負中國人民，必須上下團結，富國強兵，辭鋒銳利強硬，同時亦明確帶出「人不犯我、我不犯人」的信息。

習近平向世界作出4個「莊嚴宣告」，並就「以史為鑑，開創未來」，提出9項論述。4個「莊嚴宣告」，簡言之就是中華民族不再任人宰割欺凌、社會主義救國興邦、改革開放是國運關鍵、民族復興進入不可逆轉歷史進程，至於「開創未來」的9項論述，除了堅持中國特色社會主義和黨領導等說法，還有從嚴治黨、加強人民團結、加快科技強軍、不斷推動構建人類命運共同體。

中共定下「兩個百年目標」，下一個目標，即全面建成社會主義現代化強國，由發展中國家蛻變成發達國家。中國民族復興之路，腐敗是最大威脅，從嚴治黨和團結人民，着眼的是內部阻力；加強科技強軍，推動構建人類命運共同體，針對的是外部。

習近平表示，中國人民「絕不允許任何外來勢力欺負、壓迫、奴役」，「誰妄想這樣幹，必將在14億多中國人民用血肉築成的鋼鐵長城面前碰得頭破血流」，任何挑撥中共與人民對立的企圖，「都絕不會得逞」。這番措辭強硬的說話，既與國家百年積弱歷史緊扣，同時亦是外部力量試圖阻撓中國復興的嚴正警告。

近年中國外交不再韜光養晦，愈益主動進取，不僅拒絕美國等國家說教，還反過來挖其瘡疤，有意見認為此舉不智，甚至走回頭路，回到毛澤東「反美帝」時代。近期中美在不同國際外交平台過招，經常出現的情况是，美國伙同一批盟友向華施壓，中國則找來另一批國家「撐場」反駁，甚至反斥美國不是。中國提出一帶一路，鼓勵全國不同地區，與周邊國家乃至更遙遠的國度，建立一個個的經濟圈、經濟帶，不再依附於西方主導的國際體系，實際就是對經濟全球化的重塑。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

rhetoric /ˈretərɪk/

language that is used to persuade or influence people, esp. language that sounds impressive but is not actually sincere or useful

drive a wedge between sb：to do sth that makes people disagree or start to dislike each other

speak/think ill of sb：to say or think bad things about sb

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm