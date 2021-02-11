John Larrysson's Column : Chapter 9 of The Little House in the Big Woods

Imagine that you have never seen a city, or even a town or even two houses standing next to each other. Imagine a person who has never seen such things. To someone like that, Hong Kong would seem like another planet. However Laura lives in a forest with her family. She grew up there. She has never been to a town and doesn't know what to expect. Laura's father told her that he would take her and her sister to town.

Her story is being told on Ming Pao Life. (link.mingpao.com/63795.htm) This summer I will read you the ninth chapter of The Little House in the Big Woods by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The first to the eighth chapters have already been told one each summer. Here is a link to the chapter summary from the beginning of last summer and a description of all those other chapters. (link.mingpao.com/69772.htm)

Of course the story is slightly edited to make it easier to understand. Unlike some simplified books, I don't shorten or change the story. This online story is edited to make it easier for learners of English. Some words have been defined in the text or in brackets ( ). It's the whole story and doesn't cut out any interesting parts.