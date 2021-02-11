A Little English : The eagle, the cat and the wild sow

The eagle's eggs hatched into eaglets; the cat gave birth to several kittens; the sow had a litter of piglets. Soon the parents were foraging everywhere to find enough food for their hungry, growing youngsters.

The cat was worried about the safety of her family and no longer content to share this space anymore. So she climbed up to the eagle's nest and said, "My dear neighbour, I bring you terrible news! The big wild sow who's digging and rooting (翻尋) for grubs all the time, is endangering the stability of our treehome. Any moment now, it could topple and fall!"

The poor eagle was stunned by the thought of this catastrophe and did not dare to venture from her home as her nestlings couldn't yet fly and will surely be killed if they fall from the treetop. What to do, what to do?

The cat then crept down to where the sow was busy teaching her tiny piglets where to find food. "Hush, listen to me, my dear neighbour, if you value the life of your children," whispered the cat loudly. "The eagle sees them as food for her family. Beware! At any moment, death can come from the sky."

The sow immediately took her troop back to hide in the safety of their hollow. Day after day, the eagle and the sow lived in terror and panic, worried about the safety of their families and not daring to leave their home. What to do, what to do? Soon they were weak from hunger, thirst and fear. The poor neighbours perished miserably and the cunning cat got plenty to eat.

"Aha! Now my family can have the whole place!" she congratulated (祝賀) herself.

(Adapted from a fable by Aesop)

■Something To DISCUSS

The original fable teaches us how important it is to factcheck — to make sure that we get our facts straight and not believe just one source. As for the cunning cat, she may not be as comfortable as she thinks. Without good neighbours to defend the tree from intruders in the air and on the ground, how safe can she be?

■Some Useful VOCAbULARY

‧Troop: also spelt "troupe"; can be used to apply to a group of soldiers, people, animals, or birds.

‧To perish: to die miserably; to be destroyed or ruined

■An ecological note

Banyan trees in Hong Kong are under threat from attack by a type of red moth. The larvae eat all the leaves and the tree may wither and die. Let's do our part to save our beloved banyans.

■Text: A Lamb