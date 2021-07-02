名人教英文：As near as dammit 差不多

潘克拉吉：我剛才來到你門前，看見水管工人駕車離去，是家中水管有問題麼？

Victor: Oh no. He'd just finished putting in a new gas boiler for me.

維克托：啊，沒有。他只是給我安裝了新的煤氣熱水爐。

Pankraj: Gosh, I bet that was expensive.

潘克拉吉：那一定要不少錢。

Victor: It certainly was, but I'm hoping to recoup some of the cost over time.

維克托：實在不少，但希望長遠可收回一些成本。

Pankraj: Oh, how's that?

潘克拉吉：怎麼會這樣？

Victor: Well, the old boiler he took out was only 45% efficient and so it wasted a lot of energy. This new one is as near as dammit 100% efficient.

維克托：工人拆除的舊熱水爐，效能只有百分之四十五，浪費能源不少；而新安裝的，效能幾乎是百分之百。

Pankraj: Oh, I see what you mean. It uses a lot less gas to give the same amount of heat.

潘克拉吉：我明白你的意思了。新熱水爐大大節省了能源，所產熱量卻與舊熱水爐相同。

Victor: Yes, and that's obviously better for my bank balance and the environment.

維克托：不錯，這對我的銀行存款以及環境無疑都有裨益。

As near as damn it/dammit 是俗語，意思是「幾乎」或「差不多」，另一說法是 as near as makes no difference，例如：① He is worth ten million dollars as near as dammit/as near as makes no difference（他差不多有一千萬元財產）。② He came as near as damn it to calling you a fool（他差不多說你是傻瓜）。

■作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明