Editorial：A new reform plan for mainland expressways

It took less than 40 years for mainland China to finish constructing expressways measuring 160,000 kilometres. There are two reasons for such rapid development. First, China relies on investment in infrastructure to drive economic growth, and has invested a lot of resources in road construction. Second, everyone subscribes to the golden rule that ''to get rich, build a road''. How expressways can develop further has once again become a subject of contention.

How busy an expressway is reflects the ''disparity between the rich and the poor'' as well as the diversity of users. Compared with those in Japan and the US, the expressways of China are relatively cheap to use. It costs a sedan RMB 50 cents to travel for one kilometre on an expressway. It is natural that those who can fork out 100,000 or hundreds of thousands of yuan on a sedan could not care less about tolls. However, for a container truck, the cost is almost four yuan per kilometre. Many truck drivers would rather travel greater distances and spend more time using a low-speed road than use an expressway.

Expressway tolls have remained high and have not fallen because of the high cost of building them. While it is difficult to keep rising materials costs and wages under control, the biggest factor pushing up overall costs is interest expenses. Expressways in which money has been invested today generally have a loan ratio higher than 60%. In the past, China had a policy requiring an expressway to stop charging a toll after the debt had been paid off. But the policy petered out, since roads that have been built today have to be used as collateral for financing new expressway projects. As interest rates are extremely high in China, the bulk of expressway tolls actually goes to banks and becomes their profits. On the whole, expressways operate at a loss, and even those in the most economically developed provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu are unable to balance their books. The sustainability of this developmental model has been questioned.

Currently small passenger cars account for three quarters of the use of expressways. The growth potential of this cohort depends on their consumption power and desire to buy cars as well as their frequency of travel for business or pleasure. It is estimated that this cohort will not contribute much to the growth of expressway revenues. As for the potential of growth of expressway use by trucks, it will depend on whether the business environment can be greatly improved. A reform plan that is originally intended to achieve a win-win situation will make use of the scientific means of big data to create an accurate plan for implementation. However, if there are no supporting reform measures, the effectiveness might be greatly reduced.

中國高速公路里程數是全球之冠，最繁忙的廣（州）深（圳）高速平均每天有65萬架次使用，但也有因為供應過剩而不見車影的公路，同時出現貨車司機因為付不起路費而走低速公路，總體來說高速公路虧損嚴重。國家發改委日前推出改革方案，利用大數據分析高速公路車流量，按不同情况減收路費，以此增加使用量及降低物流運輸成本，起到雙贏效果，但政策目標如何達成，還看配套措施是否得宜。

內地開始修建高速公路到目前建成16萬公里，用了不到40年光景，迅速發展的原因有兩個，一是國家依靠投資基建拉動經濟增長，投入大量資源修路，二是大家都相信「要致富，先修路」這個金科玉律。高速公路還能如何發展下去，又成為爭論議題。

高速公路繁忙程度反映「貧富懸殊」還在於不同的使用者，中國的高速公路收費相對於日本和美國都算低的，房車每公里約五毛錢，能花10萬或者幾十萬買得起房車的，自然不計較路費，但貨櫃車差不多要4元一公里，很多貨車司機寧願多花點路程和時間走低速公路，也不會走高速公路。

高速公路收費高居不下的原因，是修建公路成本過高，物料與工資逐漸攀升無從控制，但推高成本的最大因素是借貸的利息成本。現在每條高速的投資，一般的借貸比例都超過六成，過去國家還有政策，要求高速公路建成後還清貸款就要停止收費，但這個政策無疾而終，因為現在都是用建成的公路去抵押，借貸建新的公路，而且中國的利率超高，高速公路路費很大一部分成為銀行的盈利。而總體來說，高速公路都處於虧損狀態，連廣東與江蘇經濟最發達的省份也入不敷支，這種發展模式的可持續性，已經受到質疑。

目前高速公路的使用情况是，小客車佔四分之三，這部分的增加潛力取決於人們的購車消費力與意欲，以及公務和旅遊的出行頻率，估計對高速公路收益的增長貢獻不大，而增加貨車的使用潛力，則取決於經營環境能否有很大的改善。一個原意是雙贏的改革方案，可以通過大數據的科學手段來制訂出一個精準的實施方案，但如果沒有配套的改革措施，成效可能會大打折扣。

