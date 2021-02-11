Mona's Musings：To the city's proud creatives

The final print was colourful as usual. But like the closing chapter of any good book, the story was on its wane. Time was too short and loose ends had to be tied. Rather than its usual feisty reporting on local and global happenings, the final pages were filled with memories from ex-writers and reporters recounting some of the best remembered stories in their career, providing a rare glimpse of the lives behind the robust daily reports. Some recalled marginally escaping death while trying to capture a car crash at a race lane, while others talked about the overnight shifts endured for investigative journalism. I almost wished to trade this privilege into another day of normal content of the paper.

In its final days, Apple Daily has cultivated a deep divide among citizens. Having been active in covering protest news since 2019 and constantly exposing administrative flaws, the paper was hailed ''the truth defender'' by pro-democratic readers, and ''a source of foreign infiltration'' by sceptics. What I miss about Apple Daily is, perhaps, a bit trivial in comparison to the grand political narratives — its unyielding vigour and its unmistakably Hong Kong zeitgeist, like a man constantly drunk on adrenaline, capable of the loudest gossips and the punchiest opinions. To complete its zealous endeavours, the Apple team went the extra miles to produce the best graphics among Hong Kong's Chinese publications. It nurtured a diverse supplement with a kaleidoscopic range of writers and views. It initiated video content long before the industry was ready. Rugged and rowdy at times, the Apple team was always full of energy. The challenge was on their opponents to outwit and outdo them, which barely happened. As such, to have the publication uprooted and its 26-year traces erased entirely from the internet is an abrupt and rash disregard of creativity and dedication. Instead of crying foul, the referee put a halt to an otherwise robust game.

To all the small characters whose work was unfortunately churned into digital debris, stay strong, stay well, and surprise us again with your zest, wherever you choose to channel them.

