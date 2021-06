【明報專訊】Seeking to improve himself, Timothy enrolled in summer school (暑期班). To introduce themselves, the students were asked to bring something along to class. ''Bring along something to show everyone how you spend your free time, and then tell us about it,'' the teacher said. Bring along (to) is to take or carry something from one place to another. And that is how Chadwick ended up being led to school by a mouse.