Editorial：Prevention of COVID-19 mutants at airport is of the utmost importance

The young person infected with the L452R mutant virus strain was not vaccinated and has not travelled recently. The case is temporarily being treated as a local case of unknown origin. There are various signs that the person caught the virus when working at the airport. Most of the imported cases detected in the quarantine stage in Hong Kong have had to do with the L452R variant. The authorities have never found a local case involving the variant before, which means it is very unlikely that the young person caught the virus in the community. The infected young person works as an airport ground staffer and received the crew of arriving cargo planes. The possibility of exposure to the variant is very high. Now we have to pay close attention to whether the variant in question has spread in the community.

The authorities conducted mandatory virus testing in the building where the infected young person lives, and no positive cases have been found yet. However, in addition to working as an airport ground staffer, the person also has a part-time job in a shopping mall at Tai Po. According to the authorities, the infected young person is known to have come in close contact with more than a hundred people, so there is a certain chance that the virus has spread. It is still unknown whether a community outbreak can be avoided. COVID-19 variants are highly contagious. Virus tracing by the authorities must be done adequately. While more frequent testing can cause inconvenience, it is better than dealing with a leakage and regret it.

The Airport Authority (AA) stated that since August, all employees who enter the restricted area of the airport will have to show either a certificate of vaccination or a certificate of negative virus test results within 14 days. As for Cathay Pacific, it wrote to the crew, asking them to get vaccinated before the end of August, and the failure to do so might affect employment. Cathay Pacific's handling methods tend to be tough, but then again, even in the US, the federal authorities have issued instructions that in principle employers are allowed to order employees to get vaccinated. United Airlines also announced that new recruits in the future must show proof of vaccination, otherwise they will not be hired. Extraordinary measures are needed in extraordinary times. Vaccination is in the interests of employers, employees and society as a whole. Of course, for a small group of employees who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons, the AA and Cathay Pacific should try to take care of them by, for example, reassigning jobs to ensure fairness and justice.

Although the pace of vaccination in Hong Kong has improved and more than two million people have been vaccinated, there is still a long way to go before the vaccination rate of 50% is reached. As the pandemic continues outside Hong Kong and a wall of vaccine protection in Hong Kong has not yet been formed, the import of cases from abroad cannot be taken lightly. Successful vaccination programmes in Europe and the US have enabled cross-border travel to return to normal. Based on the vaccine bubble, the Hong Kong government has proposed to reduce the quarantine period to seven days for people who have been vaccinated and who arrive from medium- or high-risk areas. Although by doing so the Hong Kong government can avoid being out of touch with the international trend, there will always be risks. The specific implementation of the scheme must be carefully done.

明報社評 2021.06.25：變種病毒防走漏 機場把關要做足

本港連續16日零確診斷纜，一名任職機場地勤的青年確診，驗出L452R變異病毒株。新冠病毒不斷變種，部分變種傳播力尤其厲害。今次是本港首度出現涉及L452R的變種病毒個案，當局必須做好病毒檢測追蹤，嚴防社區爆發。

感染L452R變異病毒株的青年，未有接種疫苗，近期並無外遊，暫時列作源頭不明本地病例，種種迹象顯示，他是因為機場工作中招。本港近期檢疫發現的輸入個案，絕大部分涉及L452R變異，當局之前從未發現相關病毒本地病例，意味青年在社區感染的機會很低。染疫青年任職機場地勤，曾經接待抵港貨機的機組人員，因此接觸到變種病毒的可能性很高，現在需要密切關注是，相關變種病毒有否在社區擴散。

當局對染疫青年所住大廈強制檢測，暫未發現陽性個案，然而他除了任職機場地勤，亦有在大埔一商場兼職。根據當局說法，染疫青年已知有過百密切接觸者，病毒有一定機會傳開，能否避過社區爆發，仍是未知之數。變種病毒傳播力高，當局病毒追蹤必須到位，加密檢測縱添麻煩不便，總好過「走漏」後悔。

機管局表示，8月起所有進入機場禁區範圍的員工，要麼出示打針證明，要麼展示14天內檢測陰性證明。國泰則去信機組人員，要求他們8月底前打針，否則或影響聘用。國泰處理手法偏強硬，不過話說回來，即使美國聯邦當局亦發指示，原則上容許僱主指令員工打針，聯合航空還宣布，未來新入職員工必須出示打針證明，否則不予聘用。非常時期需要非常措施，打針符合勞資雙方及社會整體利益，當然，對於一小撮有醫學原因不能打針的員工，機管局和國泰應設法照顧，諸如調動工作崗位，務求公平公道。

本港疫苗接種步伐雖見改善，累計超過200萬人打針，可是跟五成接種率，仍有一段距離。外圍疫情持續，本港疫苗保護屏障尚未形成，外防輸入不能掉以輕心。歐美打針有成，推動通關復常，港府以疫苗氣泡為基礎，提出讓中、高風險地區抵港的已打針人士，檢疫期縮減至7天，雖可避免落後於國際大勢，惟始終存在風險，具體執行一定要小心。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

utmost /ˈʌtməʊst/

greatest; most extreme

contagious /kənˈteɪdʒəs/

a contagious disease spreads by people touching each other

regret /rɪˈɡret/

to feel sorry about sth you have or have not done

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm