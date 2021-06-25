Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
5. My clerk never looks at the keyboard: she can _____ _____. (5,4)
6. A: Enough, B, I'm leaving!
B: Good! Don't _____ the door as you go.
7. Fishermen put this on their hooks to attract fish.
8. A huge machine used to study the smallest things: an _____ smasher.
10. Exercise is good: if possible don't take the _____ : use the stairs.
11. Dirt and rubbish in the air and water all around us.
Clues Down
1. A group of countries working together.
2. A dishonest trick intended to make a few rich, and their victims poor.
3. The unwanted end of a cigarette after it has been smoked.
4. A person who has been tricked by a joke on April 1.
9. A factory, especially one that makes thread and cloth.
10. Word used to indicate the person named has died recently.