Word Puzzle

5. My clerk never looks at the keyboard: she can _____ _____. (5,4)

6. A: Enough, B, I'm leaving!

B: Good! Don't _____ the door as you go.

7. Fishermen put this on their hooks to attract fish.

8. A huge machine used to study the smallest things: an _____ smasher.

10. Exercise is good: if possible don't take the _____ : use the stairs.

11. Dirt and rubbish in the air and water all around us.

Clues Down

1. A group of countries working together.

2. A dishonest trick intended to make a few rich, and their victims poor.

3. The unwanted end of a cigarette after it has been smoked.

4. A person who has been tricked by a joke on April 1.

9. A factory, especially one that makes thread and cloth.

10. Word used to indicate the person named has died recently.

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷