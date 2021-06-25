名人教英文：Feet to the fire 迫使

瑪麗娜：家母對這個所謂進步黨政府非常不滿。

Josh: Why, what have they done?

喬希：為什麼？他們做了什麼？

Marina: It's not what they've done, it's what they haven't done. The Progressive Party promised to bring in an effective animal welfare law at the last election, if they were elected. That's why she voted for them.

瑪麗娜：不是因為他們做了什麼，而是因為他們有些事沒有做。上次選舉時，進步黨答應當選之後，會制訂法例，有效促進動物福利，所以家母投他們一票。

Josh: I know she's passionate about animal welfare. And they haven't done it despite having been in government for six months now?

喬希：我知道令堂十分關懷動物福利。政府上任六個月了，還沒有立法麼？

Marina: No, and no sign of them doing it either.

瑪麗娜：沒有，而且沒有着手立法的表示。

Josh: So what's she going to do about it?

喬希：那麼，令堂會怎麼辦？

Marina: Oh lots. She and her friends here have been putting a lot of pressure on our local MP to ask questions in parliament.

瑪麗娜：啊，有很多事可做。她和一些朋友一直力促代表本市的國會議員在國會質詢當局。

Josh: And what else?

喬希：還有呢？

Marina: She's organised a national petition to parliament asking for the law to be introduced. It's already got more than 50,000 signatures. She's determined to hold the government's feet to the fire until they keep their promise.

瑪麗娜：她籌辦了全國簽名請願活動。請願書將呈交國會，要求立法，現已有五萬多人簽名。她決心迫使當局遵守諾言，否則不會罷休。◆

To hold/keep someone's feet to the fire 直譯是「把某人的腳放在火上」。中世紀時，宗教法庭要某人「認罪」，往往把他雙腳放在火上烤，或要他赤腳走過火紅的炭，如他「獲上帝庇護」，得不受傷，才算「清白」。後人因以 to hold someone's feet to the fire 這成語，比喻迫使某人同意、遵守諾言或做其他事情，例如：(1) She has the potential, and if you put her feet to the fire, she may become a great pianist（她有潛能，假如對她嚴格一點，她可能成為出色的鋼琴師）。(2) We must hold his feet to the fire to get him to work harder（要他努力一點工作，我們對他必須嚴格）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。