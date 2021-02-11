Editorial：HK needs to keep going despite changes in political environment

Over the past two years, from time to time there have been people saying that Hong Kong has become very unfamiliar. Of course, the origin of this ''unfamiliarity'' is not the same for everyone, but is closely related to changes in the political struggle situations and personal attitudes. The anti-amendment storm was a big political showdown. Some people thought it brought hope of political change, while others despaired of the spread of violence. In any case, many people did not seem to think seriously about the price they would face once the political struggle was lost. Last summer, the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL) came into effect, marking a new stage in political struggles. The pendulum swung, and the situation changed drastically.

Some people say that politics is about ''who gets what at what time through what means''. Once this kind of power politics runs amok, and the Pandora's box is opened, it will become unprincipled political struggles. By the cruel logic of life and death, all parties have given up the original rules and norms. The worst scenario is war. The situation in Hong Kong has not yet reached this point. However, over the past two years of political struggle, the opposite camps have been ruthless. The one that has gained the upper hand has always been aggressive, unrestrained, and merciless. The violent struggles on the streets are described by supporters as civil disobedience, while those who disagree criticise the protests for being lawless. The SAR government said the enforcement of the HKNSL is ''acting in accordance with the law''. The opposition sees it as ''suppression according to law''.

The political struggles of the past two years have brought profound changes to the political and social landscapes of Hong Kong. Even today, some Chinese bank branches still have partition walls erected outside them. When passing the footbridge at the exit of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, everyone knows why the iron fence is so high. Over the past six months, many prestigious secondary schools have opened applications for in-year transfers, as many students have dropped out and left Hong Kong. There have also been great reshuffles of teaching posts. In gatherings of relatives and friends, people talk about immigration from time to time. From tomorrow onwards, news stands and convenience stores will no longer sell Apple Daily. No matter what political position people hold, they will agree that this is the end of an era.

Following in the footsteps of civil servants, all district councillors will also be asked to swear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. This has raised concern about how many district councillors will be disqualified. Some people think that Hong Kong is leaving its chaotic times behind and is entering the era of good governance, while some believe that Hong Kong is falling and the good practices and institutions of the past are gone. Hong Kong has changed, but the show has to go on. Society needs more positive energy. It needs to do a good job of everything that needs to be done.

明報社評 2021.06.24：政治環境變色 香港仍要前行

回歸24周年在即，香港政治社會面貌，在這兩年出現了前所未有的變化，政治鬥爭形勢有若鐘擺，以往很多不曾想像過的情况一一出現，最近一連串的事件，由維園六四燭光熄滅，到《蘋果日報》今天停止運作，相信兩三年前亦沒有多少人想像過會發生。

過去兩年，不時有人說香港變得很陌生，當然，這種「陌生感」的由來，並非人人一樣，而是與政治鬥爭形勢變化，以及個人取態息息相關。反修例風暴是一場政治大攤牌，有人認為它帶來政治改變的希望，有人則對暴力肆虐感到絕望。無論如何，當時很多人似乎都沒有認真想過，政治鬥爭一旦輸掉所要面對的代價。去年夏天，《港區國安法》生效，標誌政治鬥爭進入新階段，攻守易位，局勢劇變。

有人說，政治是「誰在什麼時候如何得到什麼」，這種權力政治一旦失去分寸，潘多拉盒子打開了，就會演變成不擇手段的政治鬥爭，你死我活的殘酷邏輯下，各方都把原有的規矩規範拋諸腦後，最惡劣的後果就是戰爭。香港情况未至於斯，然而這兩年的政治鬥爭，敵對陣營顯然都不再客氣，佔上風的一方總是咄咄逼人，有勢用盡，毫不留情。街頭暴力鬥爭，支持者說是公民抗命，不滿者認為是目無法紀；《港區國安法》執法，特區政府說是「依法辦事」，反對者眼中是「依法打壓」。

過去兩年的政治鬥爭，對香港政治社會面貌帶來深刻變化。時至今天，一些中資銀行分行外仍豎有圍板；走過紅隧出口行人天橋，人人心中也知道為何鐵網圍欄架得高高。過去半年，很多中學名校都在招收插班生，原因是多了學生退學離港，教師離職大執位甚為普遍；親朋好友聚會，偶爾總會有人談到移民。明天起，報攤和便利店不會再見到《蘋果日報》這份報章。無論持什麼政治立場的人，相信都會同意，這是一個時代的終結。

繼公務員宣誓效忠國家及特區政府後，稍後所有區議員亦要宣誓，多少人將被「DQ」（取消資格），備受關注。有人認為香港正在由亂入治，亦有人認為香港正在沉淪禮崩樂壞。香港變了，但是明天還是要繼續，社會需要更多正能量，做好每件需要做的事。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

run amok：to get out of control and cause a lot of problems

the political/social landscape：the general situation in which a particular activity takes place

leave sb/sth behind：to permanently stop being involved with a person, place, or situation

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm