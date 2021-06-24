Editorial : Shortening quarantine period

For two consecutive weeks, no local cases have been recorded in Hong Kong. The government has relaxed its anti-pandemic measures on a limited scale based on the "vaccine bubble" arrangement. As for social distancing measures, the authorities have loosened seating restrictions upon indoor venues and activities such as restaurants, bars, religious activities and shareholder meetings, provided that a specified percentage of people on site have got the jab. The four-person limit remains unchanged in public places. Regarding measures against imported cases, the authorities have relaxed the quarantine arrangements for vaccinated arrivals from medium- and high-risk areas. If they can produce a negative virus test result and a positive antibody test result, their quarantine period can be reduced to seven days. Applicable areas include the UK, the US, Taiwan, etc.

According to the authorities, the first phase applies to vaccinated locals who return to Hong Kong within three months of their departure from the city. The second phase applies to other vaccinated arrivals. With regard to the shortened quarantine period, since first-generation COVID vaccines can only prevent symptomatic disease but not infection, the Hong Kong government has added two "safeguards", i.e. an antibody test result and multiple rounds of mandatory testing upon arrival in Hong Kong, and one "cushion", i.e. flexible adjustment by the government in response to the pandemic situation in different places. If there is a rapid deterioration somewhere, a 14-day or even 21-day quarantine requirement will be implemented. A local expert thinks that antibody testing is not a risk-free strategy, since the quarantine period is just seven days, which might create loopholes in the measures against imported cases.

In March this year, the pandemic broke out in India. The Hong Kong government was tardy in suspending and grounding flights, which aroused criticism. The highly transmissible variant is spreading around the world, and vaccinated individuals may also carry the virus. Not until recently has Hong Kong extended the quarantine period for returnees from high-risk areas to 21 days. Now the authorities have shortened it for vaccinated arrivals from medium and high-risk areas. It is certainly controversial whether it is the right time to do so. As for whether the introduction of antibody and virus testing can offset the risk of the shortened quarantine period, there are not many precedents or pieces of research for reference. To experiment with the new arrangement, apart from taking a phased approach cautiously, the authorities also need to rectify their tardiness. However, now that about half of the people in some countries have got vaccinated and are preparing to resume cross-border travel, the government really needs to think about how to gradually bring Hong Kong, a highly open international city, in line with the mainland and other places in terms of the resumption of cross-border travel.

In the short term, if Hong Kong wants to create conditions for the resumption of cross-border travel with Macao and mainland China, it needs to basically maintain ''zero cases". However, we cannot expect COVID to vanish into thin air globally. In the long run, the resumption of international travel certainly relies on vaccination.

明報社評2021.06.23：縮短檢疫步步為營 長遠復關唯靠打針

政府放寬防疫措施，已打針人士入境或返港，若有抗體陽性證明、病毒檢測陰性，檢疫可由14天減至7天，有人擔心外防輸入「漏招」，有人樂見檢疫要求鬆綁。

香港連續兩周沒有本地個案，政府以「疫苗氣泡」為基礎，有限放寬防疫措施。社交距離措施方面，當局針對食肆、酒吧、宗教活動及股東大會等室內場地，放寬入座人數，前提是在場打針者比率達到指定門檻，至於室外則維持4人限聚；外防輸入方面，當局放寬中、高風險地區已打針抵港人士的檢疫安排，抵港者若能出示「一陰一陽」證明（抗體檢測陽性、病毒檢測陰性），檢疫日數可減至7天，適用地區包括英美及台灣等。

當局表示，首階段適用於離港3個月內回來的已打針港人，第二階段則適用於已打針的抵港者。鑑於第一代新冠疫苗只防發病不防感染，港府就縮短檢疫安排，加入兩個「保險位」及一個「包底位」，「保險位」是指要有抗體證明，抵港後接受多次強制檢測，「包底位」則是由政府因應各地疫情，靈活調整，倘若某地疫情急速惡化，便會執行14天甚至21天檢疫規定。有本地專家則認為，驗抗體並非萬全之策，檢疫期只有短短7日，外防輸入有可能「漏招」。

今年3月印度疫情爆發，港府在航班熔斷和停飛方面反應「慢幾拍」，惹人詬病。高傳播力變種病毒正在全球擴散，已打針者一樣可以帶有病毒，早前本港才將高風險地區返港人士的檢疫期延長至21日，現在當局容許中、高風險地區已打針抵港人士縮短檢疫期，時機是否適合，爭議在所難免；引入驗抗體驗病毒要求，是否可以抵消檢疫期縮短所帶來的風險，亦無太多先例或研究供參考。當局摸着石頭過河，除了步步為營，更須改善反應「慢幾拍」的情况，然而考慮到部分國家已有約一半民眾打針，準備通關復常，港府確需思考，香港作為高度開放國際城市，如何在通關復常方面，逐步與內地及外地接軌。

基本清零是香港爭取與澳門和內地「短期內」實現通關的條件，然而由於新冠病毒在全球難望消失，國際通關復常，長遠一定是靠打針。

■Glossary

生字

tardy : delaying or delayed beyond the right or expected time; late

offset : to counteract sth by having an equal and opposite force or effect

phase : to carry out sth in gradual stages