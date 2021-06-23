Open Menu
主頁
每日明報
即時新聞
明報OL網
明報影片
明報健康網
訂戶專享
會員平台
英文
要聞
港聞
經濟
娛樂
社評
觀點
中國
國際
教育
體育
副刊
英文
作家專欄
創科線
偵查報道
圖片看世界
英文
2021年6月23日星期三
Editorial：Apple Daily: past the point of no return
Coming Up for Air：The bus stops here
英語Guide：Is the possessive apostrophe disappearing?
Answer:
Answer:
【明報專訊】Q4. All of them are acceptable, and in use.
上 / 下一篇新聞
Editorial：Apple Daily: past the point of no return
Coming Up for Air：The bus stops here
英語Guide：Is the possessive apostrophe disappearing?
Answer:
Editorial：Apple Daily: past the point of no return
Coming Up for Air：The bus stops here
英語Guide：Is the possessive apostrophe disappearing?
prev
next
相關新聞
英語Guide：Is the possessive apostrophe disappearing?