Coming Up for Air：The bus stops here

I think about a lot of things whenever I see people coming from the prison. I think about the prisoner they just visited and whether that person is in prison on some protest-related charge or conviction. I think about the visitors themselves. Are they family members of the prisoner? Friends? Partners? Work colleagues? Complete strangers? I think about what people already on the bus might be thinking about when they see Pik Uk visitors alight the bus.

In some places prisons are a way of life. In these places a prison might be the largest employer for those who live near and far. In these places it is common for people to know someone who works in a prison, has been locked up in one, and to see one in passing day-in and day-out. This is the case in the United States where I grew up and lived for most of my life.

Like everything American-made, prisons in the US are big. Big in size, big in population, big as a source of industry. When I was a lawyer I visited jails and prisons often to see clients and conduct investigations. Early on in my practice I had a pro bono (受義務援助的) client who was awaiting trial inside a jail that served a small county of around 250,000 residents or so.

My client was in jail because one day he heard voices in his head telling him he had to rid himself of his demons. And so he walked into the kitchen of a Chinese takeaway restaurant and started beating the people who worked there. My client was mentally ill. He was also black and was living in a shelter for homeless youth for a period of time. His mom was still around and I used to drive her to the jail to visit with (與……聊天) her son. She was often drunk and belligerent and once started an argument with the jail staff during one of our visits.

When I visited the jail for the first time it reminded me of the dreaded Death Star from Star Wars. It was composed of a series of featureless, sleek concrete buildings whose only defining characteristic were the narrow slits that dotted the walls; the only source of natural light for the inmates held inside the jail. If a piece of architecture could exude human emotions this one had depression, morbidity, and hopelessness written all over it. Compared to this jail, Pik Uk seems like something built for the set of a low-budget movie.

To me prisons and prison-life tend to proliferate in places with a weak social safety net and where there is little sense of community. In other words a place where the government has given up on the people and the people start to give up on each other.

Is Hong Kong such a place? If you asked me this question in 2016, the year when I first moved to Hong Kong I would have answered ''I don't know''. Back then I knew of Hong Kong's material and capitalistic excess and the income and wealth disparity that comes with that but I knew little of the people who lived here, their philosophy, or their way of life. If you asked me this question in July of 2019, after historic mass protests and a muted response by the government to them, my answer would have been ''I hope not''. Ask me this question today, in June of 2021, and my answer will be: ''only time will tell''.

This is so even as many Hong Kongers near and far continue to support and care for each other during this period of unprecedented upheaval and change. It is the kind of mutual care that is not paternalistic or oppressive but is consistent with the ''live and let live'' attitude that seems to prevail in most humane and compassionate societies; one that I once found captured in a large mural that adorned a school in Taipei with the message: ''A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself.''

On a more personal note, this is the last piece that I will be writing under my current contract with Ming Pao. I do not know if this contract will be renewed. But I will understand if it won't be. I am grateful to Ming Pao, and especially to my editor, for lending me some of the precious real estate in their newspaper through which I have been able to express my thoughts and opinions, freely and without reservations. If anyone ever says to me that Hong Kong doesn't have press freedom I will be able to tell this person with confidence and pride that it wasn't always like that; that Hong Kong once had a press so robust and vibrant that it even gave a lowly bookseller like myself space for reflection, but most importantly, it gave that person space for some ''air'' when he needed it most.

■by Albert Wan

Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)