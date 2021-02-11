Editorial：Apple Daily: past the point of no return

Last week the police raided the headquarters of Apple Daily and arrested five of its senior management staff. Two of them as well as three companies including Apple Daily were charged with joining Jimmy Lai and others after the HKNSL took effect in colluding with and calling on foreign countries to take hostile actions against the state and Hong Kong like imposing sanctions and blockades. The police alleged that Apple Daily had published dozens of articles, in both Chinese and English, that were suspected of advocating foreign sanctions. The articles were believed to have played a crucial part in the collusion by providing ammunition for foreign sanctions. It is unknown yet whether the police also have other important evidence of the accusations.

However, one thing is certain. The authorities have invoked the HKNSL in the case to order a freeze of the assets and bank accounts of three companies including Apple Daily. This has caused cash flow difficulties for the newspaper. If its assets are not unfrozen by Friday, Apple Daily will be unable to pay its staff and will have no choice but to stop operation.

Freedom of the press should be like all flowers blooming together. Some media may put more emphasis on the business perspective while some may be more on the liberal side. The bosses of different media organisations run their newspapers out of different beliefs. The focuses they put on news coverage are different. Their points of view can be totally opposite. This is common. As long as a media organisation adheres to the professionalism of journalism and follows the rules in its practice, it is absolutely possible to dig out remarkable news stories. However, when a media organisation becomes a tool for political struggle and deviates from the conventional code of conduct, there are bound to be complications in the issue.

The political line and stance of a media organisation are largely affected by the will of its boss. Apart from being a media boss and a businessman, Jimmy Lai is also widely seen as a political opposition figure. He has been deeply involved in many political struggles. The charges over which he is in jail now are exactly about taking part in and organising several unapproved and illegal demonstrations during the anti-amendment storm.

Over the years, Apple Daily has called on citizens from time to time to take to the streets and has even given out posters for use in the protests by attaching them to the newspapers. To be honest, these are acts of political mobilisation rather than what a conventional news organisation would do. During the anti-amendment storm, Jimmy Lai openly remarked in an interview with an American media outlet that ''we're fighting your war''. It is his choice of staking everything on a single cast of the dice politically that has also ultimately brought his media empire past the point of no return.

明報社評 2021.06.22：政治鬥爭不歸路 回頭已是百年身

傳媒老闆黎智英因為多宗反修例案件身陷囹圄，他創辦的壹傳媒集團及《蘋果日報》亦風雨飄搖，倘若資金不繼，《蘋果日報》將於周六停止運作。《蘋果日報》走到這一步，是政治鬥爭的結果，即使當局強調《蘋果日報》捲入國安官非、凍結資產是依法辦事，惟現實效果確是斷絕《蘋果日報》資金周轉，令它無法再辦下去。傳媒機構各有取態，不應以言入罪，然而當傳媒變成政治鬥爭工具，再非純粹的新聞機構，事態推向極至的結局，就是權力較量硬撼，成王敗寇。

警方上周突擊搜查《蘋果日報》大樓，拘捕該報5名高層，落案控告其中兩人以及蘋果日報等3間公司， 在《港區國安法》生效後，與黎智英及其他人一同串謀請求外國，對國家及香港採取制裁、封鎖等敵對行動。警方提到《蘋果日報》涉嫌刊出數十篇呼籲外國制裁的中、英文文章，認為這些文章是串謀計劃重點，提供制裁口實，惟暫時並不清楚警方是否另有其他重要證據。

然而有一點可以肯定，當局因應案件，援引港區國安法，下令凍結蘋果日報等3家公司的財產和戶口，令該報陷入周轉困難，若到周五仍不獲解凍，《蘋果日報》無法出糧，就要停止運作。

新聞自由百花齊放，有些媒體側重商界視角，有些媒體傾向開明自由派，不同傳媒機構老闆本着不同信念辦報，新聞報道側重點各不相同，觀點看法南轅北轍，乃是常有之事，只要恪守新聞專業，辦事有規有矩，一定可以發挖到出色的新聞故事，可是當一間傳媒機構變成政治鬥爭工具，偏離新聞機構的行事規範，問題就必然複雜起來。

傳媒老闆意志對整份報章的路線和取態影響很大。黎智英除了是傳媒老闆生意人，同時亦廣被視為反對派政治人物，在很多政治鬥爭中介入很深，目前他身陷囹圄，涉及的罪名，便是在反修例風暴期間，參與並組織多場未經批准的違法示威。

這些年來，《蘋果日報》不時呼籲市民上街，報章還會附送海報供示威之用，平情而論，這些是政治動員操作，並非傳統新聞機構會做的事情。反修例風暴期間，黎智英接受美媒訪問，公開表示這是一場「為美國而戰」的鬥爭。政治上的孤注一擲，最終亦令其傳媒王國走上不歸路。

