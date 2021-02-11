Editorial：Hong Kong's declining competitiveness

There is a plethora of rankings about competitiveness with different methodologies and their own limitations. IMD's WCY is one that makes quantitative comparisons internationally that has enjoyed a relatively high degree of attention. IMD's competitiveness assessment can be divided into four categories, namely ''Economic Performance'', ''Business Efficiency'', ''Infrastructure'' and ''Government Efficiency''. There are sub-categories under these four major categories, and each of these sub-categories has many sub-items. For example, there are five sub-categories under ''Government Efficiency'', namely ''Public Finance'', ''Tax Policy'', ''Business Legislation'', ''Institutional Framework'' and ''Societal Framework''. There are more than 10 sub-items under ''Societal Framework'', namely ''Risk of political instability'', ''Gini coefficient'', ''Ageing of population'', ''Equal opportunity'', etc.

In 2017, Hong Kong topped IMD's world competitiveness rankings. Over the next two years, it tumbled to second place. In the past two years, the fall has accelerated. Last year, Hong Kong's ranking dropped from second place to fifth place, and this year, to seventh place. The fall of Hong Kong's ranking last year was mainly due to the anti-amendment storm, and the drop in ''Economic Performance'' was particularly steep. As for the pandemic and the changes brought about by the implementation of the ''National Security Law for Hong Kong'', there is more representation of these in the latest report. IMD's research is more focused on the economy. Last year, the pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the economies of various regions, but China stood head and shoulders above other major economies. This year, China's competitiveness ranking has risen from 20th place to 16th, the highest rate of increase in Asia. In contrast, Hong Kong and Singapore, both small and highly open economies, have fallen in the rankings. This, to a certain extent, has been related to the impacts of anti-pandemic measures on economic activities. IMD lists the 15 sub-items in which Hong Kong recorded the most significant drops last year, namely worsening unemployment, shrinking economy and increasing government fiscal deficits. These items are chiefly related to the economy. Changes in Hong Kong's political and social environments have also had certain impacts on Hong Kong's competitiveness.

The authorities need to provide local young people with more upward social mobility. At the same time, they must have a comprehensive set of policies to attract talent from all sectors to pursue their long-term careers in Hong Kong. An earlier study in Hong Kong found that over the past ten-odd years, many highly educated people from the mainland have come to Hong Kong, but unfortunately many of these ''Hong Kong drifters'' have not chosen to put down roots in Hong Kong in the end. Issues such as high living costs and poor living conditions are obviously factors affecting Hong Kong's ability to draw talent from outside the city. Land and housing issues in Hong Kong are dire, while the deep-seated social conflicts have not only inflicted hardship on Hong Kong people, but also made many skilled people from the mainland or abroad unwilling to make Hong Kong their home. If the Hong Kong government cannot solve the problems effectively, Hong Kong's competitiveness will only continue to decline even if there are no political or external factors at play.

明報社評 2021.06.21：港競爭力每况愈下 固本培元凝聚人才

瑞士洛桑國際管理學院（IMD）上周發表世界競爭力年報，香港排名下跌兩級，降至第7位，雖說疫下經濟表現欠佳是主因，然而近幾年香港競爭力持續下滑，亦是不爭事實。

有關競爭力的排行榜五花八門，評估方法不一，各有各的局限，IMD的世界競爭力年報，是較受注目的國際量化比較。IMD的競爭力評估，可分為四大範疇，包括經濟表現、營商效率、基建軟硬件，以及政府效率。四大範疇之下，各有一系列分項，每一分項又附有很多細項。舉例說，「政府效率」之下設有公共財政、稅務政策、營商立法、制度框架和社會框架5個分項，「社會框架」下又有逾10個細項，包括政治不穩定風險、堅尼系數、人口老化、機會平等等。

2017年，香港在IMD世界競爭力排行榜獨佔鰲頭，之後兩年退居第2，及至最近兩年更有拾級而下之勢，去年由第2位降至第5，今年更跌至第7。去年香港競爭力排名下跌，主要受反修例風暴影響，經濟表現跌幅尤大，至於疫情和《港區國安法》實施所帶來的變化，新一份年報則有較多反映。IMD的研究，較為側重經濟元素，去年疫情重挫各地經濟，中國在主要經濟體中一枝獨秀，今年競爭力評分，中國排名便由第20位升至第16位，升幅冠絕亞洲。相比之下，香港和新加坡作為高度開放小型經濟體，競爭力排名下跌，某程度都跟控疫措施影響經濟運行有關。IMD列出去年本港15個跌幅最大的細項評分，主要都與經濟有關，諸如失業惡化、經濟萎縮、政府財赤加劇等，而政治社會環境變化，對本港競爭力亦有一定影響。

當局需要讓本地青年有更多上流機會，同時亦要有一套周全的人才政策，吸引各方人才在港長線發展。早前本港一項研究發現，最近10多年，內地不少高學歷者來港，可惜這些「港漂」很多都沒有選擇落地生根。生活成本高和居住環境差等問題，顯然是影響香港凝聚外來人才的因素。香港土地房屋問題水深火熱，社會深層次矛盾不僅令港人覺得難捱，也令很多內地、外地人才無意以港為家，港府若不切實解決問題，縱無政治或外部因素左右，競爭力亦只會不斷下滑。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

indisputable /ˌɪndɪˈspjuːtəbl/

that is true and cannot be disagreed with or denied

plethora /ˈpleθərə/

an amount that is greater than is needed or can be used

be/stand head and shoulders above sb/sth：to be much better than other people or things

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm