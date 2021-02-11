Mona's Musings：The adventure of a small grain of rice

It is said that over 40,000 varieties of cultivated rice exist, while more than 100 thousand samples of cultivated and wild species are stored in the International Rice Genebank in the Philippines. Researchers around the world have never ceased to explore the rich history and possibilities of the crop seems all too familiar to us. Rice is the major staple food for more than half the world's population, especially in Asia. The crop grows on every continent except Antarctica. The earliest evidence of rice consumption can be traced back to the Yuchanyan Cave (玉蟾岩遺址) in Hunan, China, a site culturally associated with the Palaeolithic era, circa 12,000 and 16,000 years ago. The crop's domestication came later at around 8,000 BCE, deducted from ceramic utensils with traces of rice processing on them. While there is a general consensus that rice consumption originates from China, how it travelled within and across continents is controversial. Not only do biologists disagree with the species discovered, historians also debate the various transport possibilities available at that time. It is fascinating that the small grains seem to contain infinite secrets of human civilisations and cultures.

In recent years, rice-farming has been resumed in Hong Kong for multiple reasons. Some are concerned about food supply, while others are concerned about land use. Regardless, it provides us with a rare proximity to learn about this humble staple crop. In the hope of revealing the web of stories about rice, my co-workers put together a public course with speakers specialising in rice's history and economics, and how the fields can be used as classrooms. If you're looking for alternative activities in summer, have a look at:

https://www.senseconnectasia.com/rice

