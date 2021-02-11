Editorial：No remarkable turnaround achieved at Biden-Putin summit

Over the past ten years, the relationship between the US and Russia has kept plumbing new depths. In 2014, Russia swiftly annexed Crimea by supporting pro-Russian armed groups in Eastern Ukraine. In response, Europe and the US slapped sanctions on Russia. In 2016, Donald Trump was elected president of the US amid accusations by the Democratic Party that Russia had interfered in the election and secretly assisted Trump. Early this year, the White House changed hands, and US-Russia relations hit rock bottom. Amid the political turmoil in Belarus, the Kremlin has lent support to the Belarusian authorities' heavy-handed crackdown on protests, while it itself has no mercy against the opposition in Russia. The White House accused Russia of carrying out cyberattacks and other ''malicious activities'' and announced a new round of sanctions. It expelled many Russian diplomats, and the Kremlin announced the inclusion of the US on its list of ''unfriendly countries''.

The US and Russia are the two countries with the most nuclear weapons. If their relationship hits a low point, that will not be good for global stability. The meeting between Biden and Putin in Geneva can be said to be the most important US-Russia summit over the past 10 years or so. It carries positive meanings for alleviating the tensions between the two countries. Both Putin and Biden said after the meeting that the atmosphere of the dialogue was good and constructive. All this was positive signs. But on the whole, limited consensus was reached between the two countries. The return of ambassadors and the initiation of bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue can merely ensure that there are channels for regular contact to avoid misjudgement or conflicts. They do not mean that US-Russia relations can be expected to be restarted or to normalise. From cyber security to Ukraine to human rights issues, the US and Russia still have divergent stances and refuse to compromise.

The outside world has no way of knowing what the two men talked about during the meeting. However, judging from what was said by different parties afterwards, the US did not offer many favours to Russia. For one thing, the US did not stop its obstruction to the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. An analyst working for a Western media outlet even says that the biggest gain for Putin is that the summit has lifted Russia ''out of international isolation''. In Boris Yeltsin's era, Russia continued to accommodate the West but got few genuine gains back in return. Joining the Group of Eight (G8) was once regarded as a diplomatic achievement that confirmed Russia's status as a major power. In the end, Russia was kicked out by Europe and the US.

Without Ukraine and Belarus as a barrier, Russia's western border would be defenceless. If Ukraine joins NATO, this will allow the West to have a grip on Russia's weak point. Russia cares deeply about its national security. If the US and NATO no longer meddled in Ukraine and Belarus and allowed Russia to partially rebuild its sphere of influence in the area of the former Soviet Union, it would be theoretically possible to pull Russia to their side. But in reality, this is impossible.

明報社評 2021.06.18：美俄峰會緩和關係 離間中俄難收效果

美俄峰會，拜登與普京同意恢復互派大使、啟動雙邊戰略穩定對話，為處於歷史低點的美俄關係暫時「止血」，避免進一步惡化，卻談不上帶來重大轉機。

過去10年，美俄關係沒有最壞只有更壞。2014年，俄國閃電吞併克里米亞，支持烏東親俄武裝組織，歐美則向俄羅斯發動制裁戰。2016年特朗普當選美國總統，民主黨指俄羅斯干預大選暗助特朗普。今年初白宮易主，美俄關係更跌至歴史谷底。白俄政局動盪，克宮支持白俄當局強硬處理示威，對俄國反對派亦毫不手軟。白宮指控俄國進行網絡攻擊等「惡意活動」，宣布新一輪制裁，驅逐多名俄國外交人員，克宮則宣布將美國列入「對俄不友好國家」名單。

美俄是擁有最多核武的兩個國家，兩國關係如墮深淵，對全球穩定無好處，拜登與普京在日內瓦會晤，可說是這10多年來最重要的一次美俄峰會，對於緩和兩國緊張關係有積極意義。普京和拜登會後形容，對話氣氛良好有建設性，凡此種種，都是正面信息，不過整體而言，這次美俄峰會所取得的共識，其實相當有限，恢復互派大使、啟動雙邊戰略穩定對話，僅是確保有渠道定期接觸，避免誤判衝突，不代表美俄關係可望重啟或正常化。無論是網絡安全、烏克蘭還是人權問題，美俄立場依舊南轅北轍，各不相讓。

「普拜會」兩人具體談過什麼，外界無從得知，然而觀乎會後各方說法，看不到美方給俄國提供多少甜頭，諸如不再阻撓歐俄「北溪2號線」天然氣管道計劃等。有西方分析甚至揚言，「峰會幫俄國走出國際孤立」，就是普京最大得着，云云。葉利欽時代，俄羅斯不斷向西方退讓，換不到多少實利，加入八國集團（G8）曾被視為確認俄羅斯大國地位的外交成就，到頭來還是被歐美踢出局。

沒有烏克蘭和白俄作為屏障，俄羅斯西境無險可守，倘若烏克蘭加入北約，西方即可緊握俄國咽喉。俄國緊張國家安全，美國和北約不再插手烏克蘭和白俄，接受俄羅斯在前蘇聯地區局部重建勢力範圍，理論上有可能將俄羅斯拉過來，現實是看不到有此可能。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

plumb the depths of sth：to be or to experience an extreme example of sth unpleasant

lend：to give or provide help, support, etc

divergent /daɪˈvɜːdʒənt/

developing or moving in different directions; becoming less similar

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm