The old phrase to play the jack means to be dishonest. This meaning is related to the fact that the jack in a suit of cards is also called a knave — a word that once meant a servant boy or foot soldier but later came to mean a thief or troublemaker.

This negative connotation of jack is also found in the nickname of an uncaught serial killer from 1888 London, who was called Jack the Ripper. To hijack something is taking over another's property, especially a moving vehicle. More recently hijack may be used to describe taking over another's computer account.

Supernatural troublesome jacks also exist. In the spring, England has a magical nature spirit called Jack in the Green. However Jack in the Green has an adversary. England gets frost, a thin coating of ice left by the magical nature spirit of winter Jack Frost. If your nose gets cold from the winter weather, that is naughty Jack Frost pinching your nose.

There are some crude terms using jack which are associated with lower-class males. These terms are however not suitable for a family publication.

Some people are so pathetic that they aren't good enough to be a jack. One who does not know jack, does not know what every ordinary working-class man knows.

The full Oxford English Dictionary (www.oed.com) has 17 entries and extensive descriptions about many varied uses for jack. There are too many to usefully cover. However if you encounter a jack-word just remember that the term suggests a lower-class man.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm