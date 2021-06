名人教英文：Midas touch/Reverse Midas touch 生財有道／生財無方

凱恩琳:你有沒有聽到比利.梅里克破產的消息?

Finbar: What? No, I can't believe it. He had a car business, dabbled in property and he also owned a motel. They were all doing well I thought.

芬巴:什麼?不是吧,實在難以置信。他經營汽車生意,又搞地產,還有一汽車旅館,業務似乎都很不錯。

Kathleen: Well they were, very well, when he inherited them from his father. Billy was his only child.

凱恩琳:比利沒有兄弟姊妹,繼承父業之初,各項業務的確都辦得很出色。

Finbar: Oh I didn't know he'd taken them over from his father.

芬巴:啊,我一直不知道他是繼承父業的。

Kathleen: Yes, and they were flourishing businesses. His father had the Midas touch. Every business he started soon began to make money. In fact the car business was a goldmine.

凱恩琳:是繼承的,而且生意興隆。他父親有點石成金本領,開辦的生意,不用多久就賺錢。那盤汽車生意簡直是個金礦。

Finbar: So what went wrong.

芬巴:那麼,現在出了什麼岔子。

Kathleen: Well, Billy didn't inherit his father's business sense. In fact he had the reverse Midas touch. Everything he touched lost money.

凱恩琳:比利沒有繼承父親做生意的頭腦,而且會點金成石,做什麼都輸錢。

Finbar: His father must be turning in his grave.

芬巴:他父親一定死不瞑目。◆

據希臘神話說,從前佛里幾亞(Phrygia)國王麥德斯(Midas)對酒神有恩,酒神應其所請,賜以點物成金之術,結果食物到手即成金,女兒給他指頭一碰也變成金。他又飢餓,又懊悔,終於求酒神收回所賜。後人常用 to have the Midas touch(有麥德斯點物成金之術)來說「深諳賺錢之道」,反之則是 to have the reverse Midas touch,例如:He seems to have the reverse Midas touch, always losing money in mutual funds and stocks(他似乎與財神無緣,投資互惠基金與股票,總是輸錢)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。