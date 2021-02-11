名人教英文：Midas touch/Reverse Midas touch 生財有道／生財無方

凱恩琳：你有沒有聽到比利．梅里克破產的消息？

Finbar: What? No, I can't believe it. He had a car business, dabbled in property and he also owned a motel. They were all doing well I thought.

芬巴：什麼？不是吧，實在難以置信。他經營汽車生意，又搞地產，還有一汽車旅館，業務似乎都很不錯。

Kathleen: Well they were, very well, when he inherited them from his father. Billy was his only child.

凱恩琳：比利沒有兄弟姊妹，繼承父業之初，各項業務的確都辦得很出色。

Finbar: Oh I didn't know he'd taken them over from his father.

芬巴：啊，我一直不知道他是繼承父業的。

Kathleen: Yes, and they were flourishing businesses. His father had the Midas touch. Every business he started soon began to make money. In fact the car business was a goldmine.

凱恩琳：是繼承的，而且生意興隆。他父親有點石成金本領，開辦的生意，不用多久就賺錢。那盤汽車生意簡直是個金礦。

Finbar: So what went wrong.

芬巴：那麼，現在出了什麼岔子。

Kathleen: Well, Billy didn't inherit his father's business sense. In fact he had the reverse Midas touch. Everything he touched lost money.

凱恩琳：比利沒有繼承父親做生意的頭腦，而且會點金成石，做什麼都輸錢。

Finbar: His father must be turning in his grave.

芬巴：他父親一定死不瞑目。◆

據希臘神話說，從前佛里幾亞（Phrygia）國王麥德斯（Midas）對酒神有恩，酒神應其所請，賜以點物成金之術，結果食物到手即成金，女兒給他指頭一碰也變成金。他又飢餓，又懊悔，終於求酒神收回所賜。後人常用 to have the Midas touch（有麥德斯點物成金之術）來說「深諳賺錢之道」，反之則是 to have the reverse Midas touch，例如：He seems to have the reverse Midas touch, always losing money in mutual funds and stocks（他似乎與財神無緣，投資互惠基金與股票，總是輸錢）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。