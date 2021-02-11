Editorial：Suspected radioactive leak at Taishan-1

There are four nuclear power plants in Guangdong Province, and one of them is the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant. It was also the world's first nuclear power plant to use a European pressurised water reactor design. Framatome, a subsidiary of Électricité de France (EDF), is a partner of the nuclear plant and has a 30% stake in it. The rest of the shares are owned by China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) and others. On Monday, US media quoted information and documents from Washington and reported that a ''radioactive leak'' had happened at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, and that Framatome had written to the US Department of Energy late last month stating that there had been an ''imminent radiological threat'' and seeking ''technical assistance'' from the US. The report also claimed that China had repeatedly revised upwards the acceptable level of detectable radiation outside the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant to avoid its shutdown.

The Beijing authorities explained the incident yesterday morning (June 16) and gave a completely different account. The NNSA said that there was no radioactive leakage at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant. The authorities had detected rising radiation levels at the coolant of the primary circuit of Taishan's Unit 1 reactor, but it was still within the stable operation range allowed by the design of the nuclear plant and satisfied the technical specifications. It was operating safely, the NNSA said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) rates nuclear events from Level 0 to Level 7. The Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters were both Level 7 nuclear disasters. Level 1 incidents are called ''anomalies'' and generally involve component failures that require the suspension of the reactor. Level 0 events are called ''deviations'' which might worsen if ignored but do not pose an immediate safety impact. They are very common. In 2014 alone, there were 68 such cases in Germany. Nevertheless, all IAEA member states have a responsibility to notify the IAEA and make it public if a Level 1 incident happens at a civilian nuclear facility. However, it is worth mentioning that the IAEA has not raised any queries about China over the issue of notification regarding the situation of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant. The IAEA said that it had ''no indication that a radiological incident occurred'', which can be understood as the event not even reaching Level 0. The Hong Kong government's saying that the status of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant did not trigger the notification mechanism needs to be understood in the context of international standards.

Damage to specific nuclear fuel rods is actually very common all around the world. According to an American nuclear engineer, such damage usually does not affect power supply capabilities or cause the reactor to shut down, so it is generally not regarded as an event that needs to be explained with a press release. The IAEA publishes a report every 10 years or so which contains statistical analysis on the damage of the fuel rods of civil nuclear reactors around the world. But to compile this report, it merely sends questionnaires to its member states. As a member of the IAEA, China also provides information for it. The IAEA report clearly states that damaged fuel rods are mostly handled by nuclear power plants in various regions themselves, and these fuel rods do not cause radioactive pollution.

明報社評 2021.06.17：核電站安全信專家 通報緊跟國際規則

廣東台山核電站1號機組反應堆一迴路冷卻劑放射水平增加，國家核安全局表示與個別燃料棒破損有關，核電站安全運作未受影響，外媒所謂「出現核輻射泄漏」說法不實。

廣東省有4座核電廠，台山核電站是其中之一，它亦是全球首個使用歐洲壓水反應堆的核電站，法國電力子公司法馬通是合作伙伴，佔台山核電站三成股權，其餘由中廣核電力等持有。本周一，美國傳媒引述華府消息和文件，台山核電站發生所謂「放射性泄漏事故」，法馬通上月底致函美國能源部，稱有「即時輻射威脅」，尋求美方「技術協助」。報道還聲稱，中方為免核電站要關閉，一再調高台山核電站外可偵測輻射的可接受水平，云云。

北京昨早說明事件，交代了截然不同的版本。國家核安局表示，台山核電站並無發生放射性泄漏事故，當局監測到1號機組反應堆內一迴路冷卻劑的放射水平上升，但仍在設計允許的穩定運行範圍內，滿足技術規範要求，核電站安全運行。

IAEA將核事故分為0至7級，切爾諾貝爾及福島核災皆屬7級核災，1級事故稱為「異常」，一般涉及組件故障需要暫停反應堆，0級稱為「偏差」，意指出現一些偏離狀况，置諸不理可能惡化，但沒有即時安全影響。0級事故很常見，單是2014年，德國就有68宗。無論如何，所有IAEA成員國，若有民用核設施出現任何1級事故，均有責任向IAEA通報並公開，然而值得留意的是，就着台山核電站的情况，IAEA並未就通報問題，對中方提出任何質疑。IAEA說「未見核事故發生」，可理解為「連0級也說不上」，港府說台山核電站狀况沒有觸及通報機制，需要放在這一國際標準理解。

放眼世界，個別核燃料棒出現破損其實很常見，有美國核工程師指出，這類破損通常不會影響供電能力，也不會導致反應堆停機，所以一般不被視作需發新聞稿交代的事件。IAEA每隔10多年發表一次報告，就世界各地民用反應堆燃料棒破損做統計分析，方法也只是向各成員國發問卷查詢，中國作為IAEA成員，亦有提交資料，IAEA報告明言，燃料棒破損，絕大多數都是由各地核電站自行處理，不會造成輻射污染。

