Editorial：HK government's imposition of national security censorship on films

The HKNSL stipulates that the SAR government has a constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security. Apart from preventing, suppressing and imposing punishment for any act or activity endangering national security, it shall take necessary measures to strengthen guidance, supervision and regulation over matters concerning national security, including those relating to the media, the internet, schools and so on. The director of Beijing's Hong Kong Liaison Office, Luo Huining, has recently stated that the central government will ''continue to uphold and improve the 'One Country, Two Systems' regime'', adding that ''what is inadequate will be fixed, and what is outdated will be updated.''

Under Hong Kong's current censorship system, all films intended for release must first be reviewed and approved by the authorities. The targets of such review are mainly violence and nudity. If a censor believes that such contents are beyond acceptable bounds in a film, the removal of such contents is generally required, or the film will be classified as Category III. It is rare for a movie to be banned from release altogether. Under the amended guidelines, national security becomes an issue of consideration. A censor should be vigilant to the ''portrayal, depiction or treatment'' of any act or activity which may amount to an offence endangering national security or may jeopardise the safeguarding of national security by the HKSAR. They should inspect whether any content of a film is ''objectively and reasonably'' capable of being perceived as endorsing, promoting, glorifying or inciting such act or activity and should consider the effect of the film as a whole and its likely effect on the persons likely to view the film. If the censor deems that the movie could endanger national security, the conclusion should be that it is not suitable for screening. The industry is concerned about how these guidelines will be executed in practice, worrying that they will be vague. The Chief Executive has said that it is not that easy to cross the red lines of national security, and the new guidelines will not stifle the Hong Kong creative industries' freedom of expression.

The new guidelines issued by the Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration specifically mention that if a film purports to be a documentary or purports to ''report on or re-enact real events with immediate connection to the circumstances in Hong Kong'', it is necessary for the censor to consider the contents even more carefully and examine whether the film contains any unverified, false or misleading narratives or presentation of commentaries. It is believed that Hong Kong's movie industry will not flirt with this red line intentionally. What more people will be concerned about instead is whether the Office thinks it is better to ''err on the side of strictness'' and create unreasonable difficulties for non-political satires or works that expose the dark side of society or are relatively critical of the powers that be.

The 1980s and 1990s were a golden age of Hong Kong's film industry. There were films about organised crime and heroes, as well as those that made fun of the cultural differences between the three different regions on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. And there were those wacky comedies. Some plots that made fun of the undesirable practices in the mainland's officialdom remain widely memorable today. In the past, independent films about China, such as those about the Wukan Village incident, were allowed to be screened in Hong Kong. Some people are concerned about whether the implementation of the new guidelines will mean that such films might not be approved for release anymore.

明報社評 2021.06.16：電檢加入國安要求 執法需要合理合度

政府刊憲修訂《電影檢查條例》的檢查員指引，訂明影片如有可能構成危害國安的罪行，應評定為不宜上映，任何影片亦不應包含可能煽動或干犯《港區國安法》罪行的內容。業界擔心指引模糊易墮法網，政府表示會跟業界多溝通多解釋。

《港區國安法》訂明，特區有憲制責任維護國家安全，除了防範、制止、懲治危害國安活動及行為，亦要因應國安事宜，對媒體、網絡、學校等採取必要措施，加強指導、監督和管理。中聯辦主任駱惠寧日前表示，中央將「繼續堅持和完善一國兩制制度體系」，「缺失的要修補」，「過時的要更新」。

本港現行電檢制度，所有打算公映的影片，均須先獲當局審核批准，審視方向主要着眼暴力及裸露內容，檢查員若認為超出尺度，一般會要求刪剪或評為三級，鮮有審後不准上映。政府這次修訂電檢指引，加入國安角度考慮，檢查員需要留意，影片對可能觸犯國安罪行或損害特區維護國安的活動所作的「描繪、刻劃或表現」，相關內容是否「可客觀和合理地」視作認同、宣揚、美化、煽動該等活動，檢查員考慮整部影片對觀眾的影響，若認為可能危害國安，應得出不宜上映的結論。業界關注具體操作準則，擔心新指引內容模糊；行政長官則稱，國安紅線不會隨便踩到，新指引不會扼殺本港創意產業表達自由。

電檢新指引特別提到，若影片聲稱是紀錄片，「報道、重演與香港的情况有密切關係的真實事件」，檢查員須更加審慎，仔細檢查內容是否包含未核實、虛假或誤導論述。本地業界相信亦不會故意去踩這條紅線。相比之下，較多人關心的，是日後電檢執法會否「寧嚴勿鬆」，就連一些嬉笑怒罵的非政治類作品，又或一些揭露社會陰暗面、對權力當局有較重批判性的創作，亦遭不合理刁難。

1980、90年代是香港電影業黃金時期，既有黑社會英雄片，亦有拿兩岸三地文化差異開玩笑的電影，當然亦少不了無厘頭搞笑片，一些拿內地官場歪風開玩笑的情節，時至今日仍有很多人記得。過去本港可以放映有關中國的獨立電影，例如以烏坎村事件為題材的影片，有人關注新指引實施，這類電影未必再獲批上映。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

censor /ˈsensə(r)/

a person whose job is to examine books, films/movies, etc. and remove parts which are considered to be offensive, immoral or a political threat

bounds /baʊndz/

the accepted or furthest limits of sth

wacky /ˈwæki/

unusual in a pleasing and exciting or silly way

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm