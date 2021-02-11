Common Nonsense：From COVID to Crypto

With respect, lawyers are not normally learned (they must be generally forgiven for being so as they are mortals having to take care of too many important things erupting from their chambers, the courts, their foes and friends)! Fortunately these days I don't have much to care about except my heart-felt glaring ignorance of two matters both starting with a capital C: COVID and Cryptocurrency.

Kindly spare your sympathy or scorn as the case may be since I'm no confirmed case of COVID nor a too earnest investor deep into the murky waters of the cryptocurrency craze (風潮). I consider myself to be no more than a well-intentioned observer squeezing some sense out of the current discourse narrating what's going on out there. Humble am I as much as an ant!

Now take COVID first. Like it or not (Oh Lord, who would like it?), we are living with the virus and the new social-distanced/lockdown/vaccinated world ushered in by it. You think you know a thing or two of it? Probably so. But how much indeed, my dear? The things we are most fed with daily are numbers: How many fresh confirmed cases? What's the number of the toll the disease has taken? How much social distance must be kept? What portion of the population have received their jabs? How long is one expected to be quarantined when he dares to return home from abroad?

Numbers don't lie, perhaps but they don't inform us much as to what, how and why, the very matters intriguing enough to address our intellectual concerns. For instance, I'm most intrigued by why only two people are allowed at each single table at a pub whereas that allowed at each table in a cafe next door is four. To me, disinformation could amount to misinformation. ''COVID-19 and Human Rights: We are all in this together'', the United Nations position paper published in April 2020, puts it this way, ''Sweeping efforts to eliminate misinformation or disinformation can result in purposeful or unintentional censorship, which undermines trust. The most effective response is accurate, clear and evidence-based information from sources people trust.'' More generally, the paper appeals to the authorities ''to be open and transparent in their decision making...''

COVID may be too novel a virus and health hazard (Debora Mackenzie, the infectious disease journalist who wrote COVID-19: The Pandemic that Never Should Have Happened and How to Stop the Next One, a fascinating alternative account, shall beg to differ) for the authorities to be sufficiently informed of how to handle it. Thus the authorities have to admit it and find better ways to mitigate the hazards. Both the UK and Australia are doing so by having their Parliamentary COVID-19 Committees hold a series of ongoing inquiries into an array of COVID-related matters, especially the long-term impact on citizens' well-being, in the wake of such learned ignorance. Incidentally such inquiries shall become the quest for holding the administrations more accountable in the course of combatting the pandemic. Yuval Noah Harari, a bestselling historian, neatly reminded the authorities on the Financial Times a couple of months ago, ''It is politicians who should balance the medical, economic and social considerations and come up with a comprehensive policy.''

Nevertheless sometimes well-intentioned global quests could be puzzling enough. Think about the most recent Basel committee on Banking Supervision's (yes, lucky me, I just realised that it's unrelated to Art Basel!) position made public last week on handling cryptocurrency by proposing stringent reserve conditions for any bank holding cryptocurrency assets, most prominently, the Bitcoin. My A-level economics credential kindly allows me to know the basic working of the matrix of banking and money. But like watching the film Matrix, I'm quite unable to tell why the fleshy Keanu Reeves could be digitalised across different universes as much as that I couldn't make sense of the modus operandi (做法) of crypto. My only working knowledge of crypto is that it's not issued or regulated by any central bank or even a single issuer. That's why the authorities tend to demonise it, legitimately or otherwise, by associating crypto with illicit finance ranging from money laundering to state terrorism. Many sovereign states ban the crypto one way or the other as it could undermine the financial sovereignty of the state. Now they're putting heads together to regulate it, thereby necessarily recognising it in the prevailing financial infrastructure. Hmmmmmm...

The authorities do not stop there. They're now planning to launch their ''govcoins'', digital currency created by the government. ''Govcoins'', though digital, are still currencies administered by the state but armed with a much more expansive reach by dealing with the individuals straight, bypassing the conventional banks. That is the categorical antithesis of the creation of crypto. One may now imagine the looming domination if not hegemony of the state in our daily finance. Seemingly the dystopian matrix world would dawn in the coming future.

Govcoins amid COVID are sweetly fine, though my ignorance felt in my mouth is bitterly undenied. Trust me, I wasn't like that before.

''It wasn't always like this?

Perhaps it wasn't, but it is.''

Lamented W. H. Auden

■by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.