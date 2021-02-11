Editorial：Biden's push at G7 to contain China

The Biden administration purports to practise multilateralist diplomacy as a break from Trump's ''America first'' unilateralism, the sole exception being the high degree of continuity between Trump's policy towards China and Biden's. Biden's only difference is his emphasis on roping in the US's allies to contain China. Judging from G7 leaders' responses at this year's summit, Washington's departure from its scornful attitude towards its allies in the past is obviously welcomed by all. French President Emmanuel Macron said, ''The United States is back as a co-operative leader of the free world.'' Still, it cannot be said that the European countries are following the White House's lead closely regarding the handling of relationships with China.

China is the focus of the G7 summit communiqué. It covers all China-related issues that have been vigorously manipulated by the White House in recent months. They include issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the security of the Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea, an investigation into the origins of COVID, international economic and trade rules and so forth. The communiqué also mentions an infrastructure financing plan called the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, which Washington officials describe as an effort to counter China's Belt and Road initiative. As for the G7's pledge to donate one billion COVID vaccine doses, it is a vaccine diplomacy offensive led by the US which is also part of the measures to take on China. All this has highlighted Washington's ability to set the agenda for the G7. Still, it must be pointed out that other G7 members do not share the same view with the US.

According to Bloomberg, at first the Biden administration demanded strong condemnation of China in many aspects but gave in at last having met with opposition from multiple leaders. For example, in the communiqué, the nations only ''[called on] China to respect human rights'' without condemning China directly. Washington demanded that the communiqué mention ''Xinjiang forced labour'' clearly, but the suggestion also met with resistance. At last, the seven leaders agreed on a compromise proposal that separates ''Xinjiang'' and ''forced labour'' into two issues that are mentioned in two different sections under the topics of human rights and global supply chains. The two issues are not linked and there is no specific accusation of China engaging in ''forced labour''. Before the G7 summit communiqué was unveiled, the US released another statement saying that it was ''concerned'' about forced labour in Xinjiang. On the surface, the US was trying to ''annotate'' the G7 summit communiqué. But in fact, Washington has had no choice but to make the charge because the other member countries have been unwilling to chime in.

Macron remarked publicly that the G7 ''is not a club hostile to China''. ''It's an ensemble of democracies that [would] work with China on all world topics that China is ready to work on with us.'' One may see his remarks as an important attempt by Europe to set the tone for the G7.

明報社評 2021.06.15：拜登拉攏盟友制華 號召力雖在卻褪色

美國總統拜登訪歐，拉攏盟友制華，七大工業國集團（G7）峰會甫落幕，緊接又有北約峰會。今次是拜登上台以來首度外訪，這次G7峰會氣氛跟特朗普在位期間差天共地，元首們言談甚歡，不代表歐美之間沒有矛盾。G7峰會聯合公報聚焦中國，全屬美方設定的議題，體現了白宮制華意志，然而公報表述及遣詞用字，跟美方取態卻有關鍵差別，突顯歐洲有其自身意志和利益盤算，德法樂見「美國回來」，但不想G7變成反華俱樂部。

拜登政府標榜多邊主義外交形象，與特朗普的「美國優先」單邊主義劃清界線，唯獨對華政策卻有高度延續性，分別僅在於拜登更強調拉攏盟友制華。觀乎今年G7峰會與會元首反應，各方顯然樂見美國不再藐視盟友，法國總統馬克龍形容，美國作為「自由世界一個樂意合作的領袖」歸來了，然而如何處理對華關係，卻不見得各國緊跟白宮腳步，以美國馬首是瞻。

這次G7峰會聯合公報，中國成為焦點，白宮近月大力操作的對華議題，包括涉疆涉港涉台問題、印太南海安全、疫情溯源、國際經貿規則等，全都包羅其中；公報提及的「重建世界更好未來」（簡稱B3W）基建融資倡議，華府官員形容是要抗衡中國「一帶一路」，至於G7認捐10億劑新冠疫苗，則是美國牽頭的疫苗外交攻勢，同屬針對中國舉措。凡此種種，都突顯美國為G7設定議題的能力，然而必須指出的是，其他G7成員國的看法跟美國並不一致。

根據彭博社的說法，拜登政府最初要求在多方面強烈譴責中國，但與會多國領導人反對，美方最後妥協。舉例說，公報「呼籲中國尊重人權」，但沒有直接譴責北京；美方要求公報明確提及「新疆強迫勞動」，同樣遇到阻力，最後7國領導人同意以折衷方式，將「新疆」與「強迫勞動」議題拆開，分別放在人權及全球供應鏈兩個不同環節提及，未將兩者扣連，更沒有點名指控中國「強迫勞動」。美國搶在G7聯合公報發表前，另行發表聲明，「關注」新疆強迫勞動，表面是為G7公報「註解」，實際是其他成員國不願在公報附和，唯有自己開腔。

馬克龍明言「G7不是反華俱樂部」，「G7作為一批民主國家的集合，會就中國已準備好合作的所有世界事務，跟中國合作」，可視之為歐洲對G7的一個重要定調。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

rope in：to persuade sb to take part in an activity despite their reluctance

scornful /ˈskɔːnfl/

feeling or expressing contempt or ridicule

chime /tʃaɪm/ in

to join or interrupt a conversation

