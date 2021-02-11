Editorial：Extraordinary incidents in China's higher education scene

A teacher at the School of Mathematical Sciences of Fudan University stabbed his supervisor to death because his contract would not be renewed. The suspect graduated from Fudan University and later obtained a master's degree and a doctorate degree from prestigious universities in the US. He also worked as a postdoc in an American research institution. After returning to China, he taught at Soochow University, but his contract was not renewed. He returned to his alma mater and taught for six years. However, he was told recently that his contract would not be renewed. It is understood he failed to have his contract renewed twice because he was unable to satisfy the requirements for scientific research tasks such as the number of published papers. Whether personal factors were the main reason behind the murder can only be determined after a court hearing.

In many universities around the world, a teacher must leave the university after six years of teaching if they do not get promoted. Such a practice is a way to encourage teachers to continue to do scientific research and get the results recognised. Universities on the mainland have begun to adopt this set of standards, which is inevitable when high-quality development is being pursued. When this is being implemented, there will definitely be some people who cannot accustom themselves to the changes. While it is necessary to create and execute a new system, it can provoke large-scale resistance if it is being implemented too hastily, making it difficult to achieve the plan. Procrastination, on the other hand, will mean missing the best opportunities to put in place the changes. It takes meticulous management to make sure that the way a new change is implemented can be adjusted flexibly according to the actual situation.

Another shocking incident occurred in a college under Nanjing Normal University. Students were dissatisfied that the college would be merged with a vocational school, and the dean who came to explain the change was put under false imprisonment for 30 hours. Although existing students will still receive a degree certificate when they graduate, their college will disappear in a few years, and the loss of teachers during the transitional period will also affect teaching. Students' dissatisfaction can be understood. However, it is more likely that their anger was triggered by their dissatisfaction with the inadequate explanation.

The Ministry of Education issued an order of transition in May last year, stipulating that an independent college like the one in question has only three options. The first option is closing down. The college can also be upgraded to having the same qualifications as the main university (the second option) or be merged with a lower-level vocational school (third option). There are still 188 independent colleges for which the transition has not been implemented. After the incident happened at Nanjing Normal University, the Zhejiang authorities have announced the suspension of the transition scheme. Although extreme events such as locking up the dean are rare, the Ministry of Education must offer an explanation. It must consider not only the transition at hand, but also the mechanism for nurturing talent in the longer term and a different, more comprehensive mindset concerning the different roles and functions played by different colleges and universities in the scheme of things.

明報社評 2021.06.14：教育向高質量過渡 內地連發極端事件

過去一周，內地高等教育界連續發生兩宗極其罕見事件，復旦大學教師捅死主管，南京師範大學下屬一間學院的學生禁錮院長30小時，前者可能個人因素居多，後者則是由於轉制處理不當，但都發生在高等教育向高質量發展的過程中，這個過程將會是漫長而且複雜的。

復旦大學數學科學院一名教師，由於未能續約而用刀將主管捅死。疑犯是復旦大學畢業生，後獲得美國名校碩士和博士學位，並且在美國研究機構做過博士後，回國後曾在蘇州大學任教未能續約，轉回母校任教6年，最近獲知不續聘。據悉，疑犯兩次不獲續約都是因為未能滿足發表論文數量等科研任務，當中個人因素是否殺人的主要原因，有待法庭審理後才能確定。

在大學任教6年不能升職就要離開，國際上很多大學都有這樣的做法，這是為激勵教師不斷做科研而且成果要得到認可，內地的大學開始採用這套標準，是向高質量發展的必由之路，實施過程中，必然會有一些人不適應，制度的建立與執行是必須的，但操之過急會引起大規模抵制而難以實現，拖拖拉拉則會貽誤最佳時機，如何因應實際情况而靈活調整實施細則，管理需要精細。

另一宗駭人聽聞的事件，發生在南京師範大學的一個學院，學生不滿校方將這個學院併到一間職業技術學校，將前來解釋的學院院長禁錮30小時。雖然當前的學生畢業時仍會獲得學位證書，但畢竟還有幾年學院就會消失，而且過渡期教師流失也會影響教學，學生的不滿，可想而知，但引爆不滿情緒的更可能是解釋工作沒做好。

教育部去年5月頒布轉制命令，這種獨立學院只有3種出路，一是關閉，二是升格到跟本部大學同樣的資歷，三是跟低一級的職業技術學校合併。現在尚有188所獨立學院沒有執行轉制，在南京師範大學出事後，浙江省已經宣布暫停執行轉制，雖然再次發生禁錮院長等極端事件的概率不高，教育部對此必須有所交代，不單是處理眼前的轉制問題，而是考慮更長遠的人才培養機制，各種大專院校所扮演不同角色與功能的格局轉變通盤思路。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

gear sth towards sth：to make, change or prepare sth so that it is suitable for a particular purpose

alma mater /ˌælmə ˈmɑːtə(r)/

the school, college, or university where you studied

meticulous /məˈtɪkjələs/

paying careful attention to every detail

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm