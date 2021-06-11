Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. A tiny but hot bright light that might start a fire.
6. The good health and wellbeing of people and animals too.
7. Furry, cat-size animals often associated with Easter.
8. To throw a student out of a school or college for very bad behaviour.
Clues Down
2. A container for holding non-liquid medicine. (4,3)
3. To come to an understanding of something not previously clear.
4. Anyone sitting under this will feel quite anxious: the _____ of Damocles.
5. The Past Perfect is the name of an English grammatical _____.