Word Puzzle

1. A tiny but hot bright light that might start a fire.

6. The good health and wellbeing of people and animals too.

7. Furry, cat-size animals often associated with Easter.

8. To throw a student out of a school or college for very bad behaviour.

Clues Down

2. A container for holding non-liquid medicine. (4,3)

3. To come to an understanding of something not previously clear.

4. Anyone sitting under this will feel quite anxious: the _____ of Damocles.

5. The Past Perfect is the name of an English grammatical _____.

by David Foulds