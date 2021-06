名人教英文：Bury the hatchet 媾和

扎伊娜:你昨晚有沒有看阿娜.拜恩與瑪西.科拉出席格蕾絲.佩里的清談節目?

Kyrie: No I didn't, but I can't believe it. I thought they couldn't stand one another. They've been feuding with each other for months.

克爾:沒有,沒有看,但真難以置信。我還以為阿娜跟瑪西勢不兩立。她們彼此爭吵了多個月。

Zeyna: Yes I know, all about Marcie tweeting that Arna was a really over-rated singer.

扎伊娜:不錯,都是因為瑪西發推文說,阿娜之為歌手,名過其實。

Kyrie: And Arna hit back with some very strong remarks of her own about Marcie's last album.

克爾:而阿娜還擊,强烈批評瑪西的最新唱片。

Zeyna: Well, it's all over apparently.

扎伊娜:看來,這一切都過去了。

Kyrie: Really? They were going at each other as if they wanted to scratch each other's eyes out.

克爾:真的嗎?她們一直互相攻擊,似乎要把對方的眼睛都挖出來。

Zeyna: I know. But it's all over now. They've agreed to bury the hatchet.

扎伊娜:是啊,但這一切都過去了。她們同意和解。

Kyrie: Incredible. Gracie Perry must be a real peace-maker.

克爾:真是難以想像。格蕾絲.佩里實在是個出色的和事佬。

Zeyna: And believe it or not, they announced on the show that they're going to make an album together in time for Christmas.

扎伊娜:而信不信由你,她們兩人在節目中宣布,會合作錄一張唱片,還要趕及聖誕節時上市。

Kyrie: Well, I would never have believed that.

克爾:這樣的事,早些時,我絕不相信會發生。◆

從前,美洲印第安人作戰,用的是斧頭(hatchet)。假如化敵為友,會舉行儀式,埋酋長的戰斧於地下,頗似中國人之「解劍拜仇」;如戰事再起,則把戰斧掘出。所以,英文 bury the hatchet(埋戰斧)即「媾和」,而 dig up the hatchet(掘出戰斧)則是「開戰」,例如:(1) Are you to dig up the hatchet just because of a silly quarrel with him?(你是否要為一場無聊的爭吵,就與他為敵?)(2) After years of quarrelling, we decided to bury the hatchet and become friends again(經過多年爭執,我們決定和解,再做朋友)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。