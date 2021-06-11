名人教英文：Bury the hatchet 媾和

扎伊娜：你昨晚有沒有看阿娜．拜恩與瑪西．科拉出席格蕾絲．佩里的清談節目？

Kyrie: No I didn't, but I can't believe it. I thought they couldn't stand one another. They've been feuding with each other for months.

克爾：沒有，沒有看，但真難以置信。我還以為阿娜跟瑪西勢不兩立。她們彼此爭吵了多個月。

Zeyna: Yes I know, all about Marcie tweeting that Arna was a really over-rated singer.

扎伊娜：不錯，都是因為瑪西發推文說，阿娜之為歌手，名過其實。

Kyrie: And Arna hit back with some very strong remarks of her own about Marcie's last album.

克爾：而阿娜還擊，强烈批評瑪西的最新唱片。

Zeyna: Well, it's all over apparently.

扎伊娜：看來，這一切都過去了。

Kyrie: Really? They were going at each other as if they wanted to scratch each other's eyes out.

克爾：真的嗎？她們一直互相攻擊，似乎要把對方的眼睛都挖出來。

Zeyna: I know. But it's all over now. They've agreed to bury the hatchet.

扎伊娜：是啊，但這一切都過去了。她們同意和解。

Kyrie: Incredible. Gracie Perry must be a real peace-maker.

克爾：真是難以想像。格蕾絲．佩里實在是個出色的和事佬。

Zeyna: And believe it or not, they announced on the show that they're going to make an album together in time for Christmas.

扎伊娜：而信不信由你，她們兩人在節目中宣布，會合作錄一張唱片，還要趕及聖誕節時上市。

Kyrie: Well, I would never have believed that.

克爾：這樣的事，早些時，我絕不相信會發生。◆

從前，美洲印第安人作戰，用的是斧頭（hatchet）。假如化敵為友，會舉行儀式，埋酋長的戰斧於地下，頗似中國人之「解劍拜仇」；如戰事再起，則把戰斧掘出。所以，英文 bury the hatchet（埋戰斧）即「媾和」，而 dig up the hatchet（掘出戰斧）則是「開戰」，例如：(1) Are you to dig up the hatchet just because of a silly quarrel with him?（你是否要為一場無聊的爭吵，就與他為敵？）(2) After years of quarrelling, we decided to bury the hatchet and become friends again（經過多年爭執，我們決定和解，再做朋友）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。