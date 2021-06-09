Study Abroad：Going home

So I was quite frustrated when I realised that, after being fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine which has a 90% efficacy, I still have to quarantine for two whole weeks when I come back to Hong Kong, same as before. This time there is the additional problem of hotel room shortage as there are now only a handful of hotels I can quarantine in. It was almost impossible to find a room and the ones left were unreasonably expensive. I am not trying to downplay the amount of suffering and grief COVID has put Hong Kong through, or the importance of stopping its transmission at the border, but with more than 1.5 million Hongkongers at least partially vaccinated, perhaps we could reduce the quarantine period by a few days for fully vaccinated individuals? Bear in mind that to even get on the flight, passengers have to have tested negative for COVID and that for most people the incubation period is only about four to five days. Maybe I am just being selfish, but I haven't seen my sister in two years and just want things to start getting back to normal, if circumstances allow.

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

(Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com)