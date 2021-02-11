Australian in HK：Temple Street Night Market is dying

【明報專訊】I have lived in Temple Street for eleven years. I am very sad to see the situation of the stall holders who spend many hours setting up and taking down their stalls, but for nearly two years now have had very little business.
In fact, business is so bad that many stall operators have stopped working. Quite a few of them have closed down for good, very sad to leave after up to 20 years working in Temple Street.
Last week I went with a group of homeless people on a day tour which included Stanley Market. I noticed the same thing at Stanley: virtually no customers ... and grim-faced stall staff desperately hoping for a sale.
As far as I can find out, the government's only recent action to help Temple Street was a one-year licence fee exemption, which had no bearing on the stall operators who pay rent to elderly licence holders.
Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
