Australian in HK：Temple Street Night Market is dying

In fact, business is so bad that many stall operators have stopped working. Quite a few of them have closed down for good, very sad to leave after up to 20 years working in Temple Street.

Last week I went with a group of homeless people on a day tour which included Stanley Market. I noticed the same thing at Stanley: virtually no customers ... and grim-faced stall staff desperately hoping for a sale.

As far as I can find out, the government's only recent action to help Temple Street was a one-year licence fee exemption, which had no bearing on the stall operators who pay rent to elderly licence holders.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm