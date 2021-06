【明報專訊】Ferdinand is a gentle bull (公牛) in Spain. ''I'm not what you would call a great fan of bullfighting,'' he said. There's a bullfighter (鬥牛士) named Cordoba who shares Ferdinand's thoughts. ''I'd rather sit around shooting the bull,'' he said. That terrified (使……恐懼) Ferdinand. He didn't know that shoot the bull just means to chat with people about unimportant things.