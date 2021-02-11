Editorial：Remember the dead of June Fourth in a law-abiding way

Since 1990, the Alliance has held vigils at Victoria Park for 30 consecutive years. Last year, the pandemic broke out, and the police rejected the Alliance's application for a vigil at Victoria Park for the first time on the grounds of the anti-pandemic and social distancing measures. The same decision has been made this year. Over the past few days, some people on the Internet have called for gatherings at Victoria Park and various locations tonight. The police have said they will pay close attention to the situation. If anyone participates in an unauthorised assembly and violates the gathering restriction order or the Public Order Ordinance, the police will ''enforce the law promptly and decisively''. The Alliance has expressed regret that the June Fourth assembly cannot go on, at the same time emphasising that it ''will act in a lawful and peaceful manner''. The Alliance hopes that citizens will carefully assess the dangers and refrain from taking unnecessary risks.

The commemoration of the June Fourth Incident at Victoria Park is a collective memory of Hong Kong people. Over the years, it has been given different meanings by different people. Some people regard it as a barometer of freedom of speech in Hong Kong. With the rise of the localist ideology and the Hong Kong independence ideology, some people regard the mourning of the dead in the June Fourth Incident as a link between Hong Kong and the mainland. Some people have also queried whether the vigil at Victoria Park has become ''ritualised'' and suggested that it should be forsaken. Over the past two years, Hong Kong has undergone tremendous change. The great political showdown of the anti-amendment storm has completely changed the central government's view of Hong Kong. As a result, the National Security Law was enacted, and the electoral system revised. Hong Kong cannot turn the clock back to the days before the anti-amendment storm. The political environment in which the Alliance and the June Fourth vigil relied on for their existence in the past has undergone fundamental change. For the second year in a row, the vigil at Victoria Park has not been approved for anti-pandemic reasons. There are many unknowns concerning whether it can be held again in the future. It has turned out something described as ''ritualised'' cannot be taken for granted.

The 1989 pro-democracy movement was moving because the students at Tiananmen Square adhered to the principle of peace, rationality and non-violence. The authorities sent troops to suppress this patriotic and democratic movement by violent means. That was wrong no matter how you see it, and this is a fundamental moral issue. No matter how glorious a country's history is, it is inevitable that there are dark sides. Both the good and bad aspects should be deeply understood and firmly remembered. To insist on rehabilitating the June Fourth Incident is to do justice to history, let the victims rest in peace, and help their families out of their pain. The Victoria Park candlelight vigil and the exhibition at a memorial museum were the most widely-known ways to commemorate the incident in the past. However, even if there are no assemblies or exhibition halls, there are still many legal ways to remind people not to forget the June Fourth Incident in 1989. It is totally unnecessary and unjustified to break the law.

明報社評 2021.06.04：平反六四秉初心 悼念勿以身試法

今天是六四事件32周年，也是《港區國安法》實施後，首個六四周年，當局連續第二年以防疫限聚為由，拒讓支聯會在維園舉行集會。回歸初心，要求平反六四，為的是還歷史一個公道，八九民運是一場愛國民主運動，不應遭到暴烈鎮壓。六四歷史不應被抹煞，也不應遺忘，悼念死難者，方式有許多，不應以身試法。

自1990年起，支聯會連續30年都有在維園舉行六四集會，去年疫情爆發，警方首度以防疫限聚為由，拒絕支聯會維園六四集會申請，今年情况亦一樣。近日網上有人號召今晚在維園及多個地點聚集，警方表示將密切留意情况，任何人若參與未經批准的集結，違反限聚令及《公安條例》，警方將「迅速果斷執法」。支聯會對無法舉行維園六四集會表示遺憾，同時強調「會以合法和平方式做事」，希望市民小心評估風險，不要作不必要的冒險。

維園集會悼念六四是港人的集體回憶，多年來被不同人賦予不同意義：有人視之為香港言論空間的指標，隨着本土思潮及港獨冒起，有人將悼念六四看作連繫香港與內地之間的一條紐帶，亦有人質疑維園悼念六四「行禮如儀」，主張切割，云云。這兩年香港遭逢巨變，反修例風暴這場政治大攤牌，徹底改變中央對港看法，換來的是國安法及選舉制度修改。香港已經無法回到反修例風暴之前，以往支聯會及六四集會賴以存在的政治環境，出現了根本變化，維園集會連續兩年因為防疫不獲批准，未來是否還有機會舉行，充滿未知之數，所謂「行禮如儀」，原來並非理所當然。

八九民運叫人動容，原因是當年天安門廣場的學生，始終遵從和平、理性、非暴力，當局出動軍隊，以暴烈手段鎮壓這場愛國民主運動，從任何角度看都一定是錯，這是大是大非問題。一個國家不管歷史如何輝煌，難免有陰暗面，好與不好的都應深入認識、牢牢記住。堅持平反六四，為的是還歷史一個公道，讓死難者安息、令家屬釋懷。維園燭光集會和紀念館展覽，是以往最為人知的紀念方式，然而沒有集會或展館，仍有很多合法方式，提醒人們毋忘八九六四，以身試法全無必要，亦不應該。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

barometer /bəˈrɒmɪtə(r)/

sth that shows the changes that are happening in an economic, social or political situation

forsake /fəˈseɪk/

to leave someone, esp. when you should stay because they need you

moving /ˈmuːvɪŋ/

causing strong, often sad, feelings about sb/sth

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm