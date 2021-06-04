名人教英文：Mark own homework 自我評分

傑恩：你在看的那本光澤紙張印刷品，是什麼說明書？

Barrie: It's not a brochure. It's the university's annual report.

巴里：這不是說明書，而是大學年報。

Jayne: Boring.

傑恩：枯燥無聊。

Barrie: It's not boring. And there's something really shocking in it — the size of the president's salary. It's huge, and twice what it was five years ago. It's what the boss of a company that's much larger than the university would be paid.

巴里：可不無聊哩。年報所述的一件事，簡直令人震驚，就是校長的薪水很高，是五年前的兩倍。規模遠勝這家大學的公司首腦，才會有這樣的薪水。

Jayne: That doesn't seem right.

傑恩：那似乎不妥當。

Barrie: But there's a reason for it. He's a member of the remuneration committee. That's the one that decides how much his salary should be.

巴里：這當然有原因。大學校長是酬金委員會成員，而校長的薪水就由這委員會決定。

Jayne: What! I can't believe that. So he's helping to decide how much he's paid.

傑恩：什麼！真是難以置信。校長竟然有份決定自己的酬金。

Barrie: He certainly is, so he's marking his own homework and that can't be right.

巴里：正是這樣，這猶如學生給自己的家庭作業打分數，不可能是公道的做法。◆

To mark one's own homework 直譯是「給自己的家庭作業打分數」，而自行評分，難免徇私。所以，這成語常用來說「自我審查」或「自行規定」，有「徇私」或「不客觀」含義，例如：(1) Government departments are likely to be accused of self-interest if they are allowed to mark their own homework（政府部門如獲准自我評審，或會惹來徇私之譏）。(2) We have in place a performance appraisal system immune to the charge that we are marking our own homework（我們的表現評審制度，不可能招來「徇私」的指摘）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。