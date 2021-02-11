Mona's Musings : Blood moon and its bloody tales

The super blood moon has always inspired cultures across the globe. The Incas believed that a jaguar attacked and devoured the moon, leading to its eclipse. To prevent the Earth from the same ill fate, they would shake their spears and order their dogs to howl in order to drive the jaguar away.

In some pieces of Hindi folklore, the moon is devoured by a demon, Rahu, instead of a hungry jaguar. Having consumed the elixir of immortality without permission, Rahu was swiftly decapitated by the solar and lunar gods. However, the elixir preserves Rahu's head, which then sought revenge by roaming the galaxy, trying to swallow the sun and the moon. When he succeeds, a lunar eclipse happens. Do not worry though — Rahu doesn't have a stomach. The moon reappears soon out of his severed neck!

By contrast, the Batammaliba people in Togo and Benin, Africa, handle lunar eclipses with a more positive outlook. They believe the eclipse to be a period of contention between the moon and the sun. To encourage a reconciliation, humans must first set aside differences and resolve old feuds among themselves. On that note, I only wish the eclipse would last longer — 15 minutes were barely enough to resolve any conflict! Those who have missed this occasion will have to wait another 12 years. I hope their grudges won't stay that long.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/monamuses