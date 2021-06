【明報專訊】Gully worked hard on a new invention, and then on a dark and moonless night he showed his creation to Zingy. "Look what I have brought about!" he proudly exclaimed. Zingy was overwhelmed. "Only a genius could bring about a gadget like that!" she said. Bring about means to cause to take place or to happen. "Of course, you'd be a bigger genius if you could bring about a light bulb in which the candle stays lit inside a vacuum," she added.