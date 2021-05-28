Word Puzzle

1. Something with hardly any thickness could be described as _____ _____. (5,4)

4. Rather angry; likely to be bad tempered.

7. At the side of a field, a drain dug in the soil to remove water.

8. A seat, often made of wood, on which a number of people can sit together.

10. To do better than the others: to _____ them all.

11. An example of this could be length, height, width and so on.

■Clues Down

1. In hospital, a sort of bracelet with medical information on it. (5,4)

2. A water plant with a long, spiked leaf seen growing near river banks.

3. A one-piece neck to ankle garment worn in bed.

5. A: Does your foot hurt much, B?

B: You cannot imagine; I am in _____.

6. To try to impress everyone by walking about very proudly: to _____.

9. The warning-device on any ordinary car, bus or lorry.

■by David Foulds