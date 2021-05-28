Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. Something with hardly any thickness could be described as _____ _____. (5,4)
4. Rather angry; likely to be bad tempered.
7. At the side of a field, a drain dug in the soil to remove water.
8. A seat, often made of wood, on which a number of people can sit together.
10. To do better than the others: to _____ them all.
11. An example of this could be length, height, width and so on.
■Clues Down
1. In hospital, a sort of bracelet with medical information on it. (5,4)
2. A water plant with a long, spiked leaf seen growing near river banks.
3. A one-piece neck to ankle garment worn in bed.
5. A: Does your foot hurt much, B?
B: You cannot imagine; I am in _____.
6. To try to impress everyone by walking about very proudly: to _____.
9. The warning-device on any ordinary car, bus or lorry.