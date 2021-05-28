名人教英文：More than they bargained for非他們始料所及

澤尼普：看看我手機上這則新聞：一個殘障者坐在輪椅上，遭兩個惡棍襲擊，其一還持刀。兩人想搶他的手機。

Matt: That's appalling. But better to hand over your phone than get badly injured.

馬特：真可怕，但與其嚴重受傷，不如交出手機。

Zeynep: Oh, but he didn't hand over his phone. He knocked the knife out of the one guy's hand and hit him over. Then he jammed his thumb in the eye of the other and managed to get his arm round his neck and half-strangle him.

澤尼普：那人可沒有交出手機，他把持刀者手中刀打落，再把他打倒，然後用拇指插另一人的眼睛，並用手臂繞着他脖子，差點令他窒息。

Matt: What! How could he do that if he was disabled?

馬特：什麼！他是殘障的，怎麼辦得到？

Zeynep: Ah well, he'd been in the army apparently and learned self-defence techniques. And he's big, strong, and fit.

澤尼普：聽說，他曾經參軍，學得自衛術，而且身體魁梧强健。

Matt: So they got more than they bargained for. What a hero!

馬特：那兩個惡棍想不到會這樣。他真勇敢。

Zeynep: They certainly did. And now they're in a cell at the police station.

澤尼普：兩人無疑始料不及，現在就蹲在警局的囚室裏。

■Bargain 作動詞，指「講價」。講價是天下通行的事，人人都希望以低一點的價錢，買得所欲。因此，bargain for 往往引伸解作「希望得到（某事物）」或「預期（某事會發生）」，例如：I don't want to bore you with the details of the accident. That is not what you bargained for, is it?（我不想說事故的詳情，令你厭煩。你也不想聽詳情吧。）成語 more than one bargained for 直譯是「超出你的預期」，那「超出預期」的部分，一般指「不希望得到的事物」，例如：Working overtime every Saturday is more than I bargained for when I applied for the job（每個周末都要加班工作，可不是我求職時所預期的）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。