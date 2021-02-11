Editorial：Freeze on CAI is more symbolic than substantive

The EU faced two hurdles in the process of CAI ratification. It must gain the consent of 27 member states as well as that of the European Parliament. Following in the footsteps of the US, the UK and Canada, the EU sanctioned the Chinese authorities over the Xinjiang issue, and China swiftly imposed countersanctions. During a European Parliament debate on April 28, the members that spoke took aim at the officials of the European Commission while condemning the Beijing authorities. Succumbing to such pressure, the European Commission announced in early May that it would suspend efforts to ratify the CAI.

In fact, the CAI carries different values to China and the EU. Beijing values the geopolitical value of the CAI more than anything else. As Beijing anticipated that the new administration of Joe Biden would reinforce the US's transatlantic relations with the EU after he took office, it wanted to use the CAI to pre-empt the US by building economic ties with the EU first. The EU, in contrast, focused on the economic significance of the CAI. The provisions of the agreement, such as evenly balanced market access and employment protections, are things concerning which Beijing had never given an inch. Thus, the suspension of the CAI only means a failure of its initial geopolitical calculations for Beijing. For the EU, it means the loss of an opportunity to benefit from the huge business opportunities in China's market.

The European Parliament's motion was adulterated with some unrealistic and emotional statements, such as the call to use CAI negotiations ''as leverage to improve the protection of human rights and support for civil society in China''. From the perspective of Beijing, these demands are ''threats''.

In fairness, the CAI benefits Germany, France, Italy and the other major EU economies, while smaller EU countries may not gain too many advantages. The Baltic states and the Czech Republic, which have more fundamental disagreements with China, may not have approved the CAI. In other words, it would have been very difficult for the EU to approve the investment deal before the end of this year.

The issue of Xinjiang has become an instrument for the US to create a united front with the EU against China. The EU joined the US, the UK and Canada to impose sanctions against China firstly to adhere to its so-called values of democracy and human rights. Secondly, it might not have foreseen that such actions would provoke such strong reactions from Beijing. China's countersanctions came as a great surprise for the EU.

According to the latest data, bilateral trade between China and the EU reached €586 billion in 2020. Among the ten largest trading partners of the EU for goods, China was the only country whose trade with the EU recorded two-way growth. For the first time, China has replaced the US to become the largest trading partner of the EU, while the EU is the second largest trading partner of China.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has always been a strong supporter of the CAI, stating that the deal remained a ''very important undertaking''. Against the backdrop of the suspension of the CAI, Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron still convened a climate summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi was also invited to deliver a speech in the Global Health Summit hosted by Italy and the EU. In the future, there will still be room for the improvement of the relations between China and France, Germany, Italy and even the EU.

明報社評 2021.05.24：凍結中歐投資協定 象徵意義大於實質

歐洲議會上周四以壓倒多數通過動議，正式凍結《中歐全面投資協定》（CAI），理由是中國政府在3月因新疆問題對歐盟機構及民意代表實施了反制裁。CAI遭擱置，對中歐關係固然帶來一定衝擊，但對中歐經貿關係的影響象徵大於實質，未必有太多實質傷害。

歐盟批准協定要過兩道關：27個成員國以及歐洲議會的同意。因歐盟追隨美英加等國，就新疆問題制裁中方機構，中方隨即反制。在4月28日歐洲議會的辯論中，發言的議員在譴責北京之餘，亦將矛頭對準歐盟委員會官員。受此壓力，歐盟委員會5月初已經宣布，暫停推動CAI審議流程。

事實，CAI對中歐雙方的價值是不一樣的。北京更看重其地緣政治價值，當初，預料到拜登新政府上台後，會重新加強與歐洲的大西洋伙伴關係，北京想利用CAI搶先在經濟上與歐盟綁定；歐盟看重的則是其經濟意義，CAI確定的平等市場准入資格、勞工保障條件等規則條款，都是北京過去從未鬆口的。因此，CAI延宕，對北京來說，只能說當初的地緣政治策略失算。對歐盟則意味失去中國市場的巨大商機。

在歐洲議會的動議中，攙雜了一些不切實際的情緒化宣泄內容，如要求利用CAI的辯論作「槓桿工具」，「改善中國的人權保護和對公民社會的支持」。在北京看來，這些要求都是「要脅」。

客觀而言，CAI對德法意等歐盟大國利多，其他小國未必能從中得到多大好處。波羅的海三國和捷克等與中國芥蒂較深的歐盟國家，很可能也不會批准CAI，可以說，今年要歐盟批准投資協定，困難很大。

新疆問題就是美國協調美歐對華統一陣線的工具，而歐盟加入美英加陣營，發起對華制裁，一是堅守所謂民主人權的價值觀；二是可能未料到會激起北京如此大反彈，中方的反制裁，大出歐方意料之外。

據最新數據，2020年中歐雙邊貿易額達5860億歐元，在歐盟前十大貨物貿易伙伴中，對華貿易是唯一實現雙向增長的。中國也首次超越美國，成為歐盟最大貿易伙伴，歐盟則是中國的第二大貿易伙伴。

德國總理默克爾就始終力挺CAI，稱協定依然是「非常重要的承諾」。在CAI擱置的背景下，默克爾與法國總統馬克龍仍與中國國家主席習近平舉行氣候峰會；意大利與歐盟主辦的全球健康峰會，亦邀習近平出席致辭。未來中國與法德意等國乃至與歐盟的關係，仍有改善的空間。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

succumb /səˈkʌm/：to stop opposing someone or sth that is stronger than you, and allow them to take control

pre-empt /ˌpriː ˈempt/：to do or say sth before sb else does

not give an inch：to refuse to change your position, decision, etc. even a little

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm