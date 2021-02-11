Australian in HK : I'm having my second jab today!

One particular uncertainty is the question of how long the vaccine is effective. It seems a third jab will be necessary within twelve months of the second jab ... and then an annual jab.

I decided to have the jabs for the sake of my jobs as a prison chaplain and in the local church.

As mentioned in a previous column, I continue to wear a Cross as my main protection against the virus.

■Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆