Australian in HK : I'm having my second jab today!

【明報專訊】This morning at Mei Foo I'm due to have my second jab of BioNTech vaccine. I have been in no rush to get the vaccine, since there are so many uncertainties about COVID-19 vaccines.
One particular uncertainty is the question of how long the vaccine is effective. It seems a third jab will be necessary within twelve months of the second jab ... and then an annual jab.
I decided to have the jabs for the sake of my jobs as a prison chaplain and in the local church.
As mentioned in a previous column, I continue to wear a Cross as my main protection against the virus.
Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆