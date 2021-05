【明報專訊】The bring back we are looking at here means to restore (恢復) or reintroduce (再引進) something that once was. For instance, Teddy is about to go on a flight, but he is not going by airplane. "No, the airline I will be travelling with has brought back those big hot air balloons (熱氣球)," he said. "Is that the same travel group that is going to bring back sailing ships?" a lady asked. "That's right, this is the company that will be bringing them back," Teddy replied.