John Larrysson's Column：Foreign spelling patterns with K

The K sound is sometimes spelt CH in words that are derived from Greek words or Greek influenced words. Words of Greek origin include school (ancient Greek σχολή), stomach (Greek στόμαχος) and echo (Greek ἠχώ). Some words like chemistry came from the Arabic al-kimiya, but were influenced by the Greek (khemeioa). However many other common CH words are not derived from Greek, but from English words with Greek-style spelling mistakes. Old English examples include ache (acan) and anchor (ancor). This spelling pattern shows us some words with a CH that make a K sound.

The K-sound is usually spelt with a letter K, letter C or even a CK or CH. Is it ever spelt any other way? Yes of course. The K sound also appears in the KS sound of the letter X. (See my column of 26 Nov 2019 online) The K sound can also be spelt QUE or QU in words or spellings of French/Latin origin. For example the K sound is spelt QUE in the word frequent. It is from the Old French frequent and they took it from the Latin frequentem. The same historical pattern is found with the QUE and QU words such as question and square. Be careful, because some Old English words had their spellings changed to match the French pattern by the invading Normans. These words include the word queen, from the Old English cwen, as well as quench from the Old English acwencan.

In addition to K and C, the K sound may be spelt CH, X, QU or QUE. So be careful with the chaotic spelling of English words.

